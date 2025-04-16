Pro-Lifer Ordered to Pay $26K in Court Fees for Quietly Offering to Talk Near Abortion Clinic

A U.K. pro-life volunteer is being forced to pay more than $26,000 in prosecution fees after a judge ruled she was guilty of breaching an abortion clinic "buffer zone" – just because she held a sign reading, "Here to talk if you want."

Livia Tossici-Bolt, a former clinical scientist and leader of 40 Days for Life Bournemouth, held the sign near an abortion facility in Bournemouth after getting the idea when social interactions were limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several women freely engaged in conversation with her from her sign, but the simple act led local authorities to confront Tossici-Bolt alleging she had breached the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) which was passed in October 2022 by the Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole city councils.

As CBN News reported, PSPOs give police officers authority to address protesting, graphic, verbal, or written conduct, prayer, or counseling related to abortion issues.

In this situation, Tossici-Bolt was fined for allegedly violating a so-called "buffer zone."

The "buffer zone," which some have called a "censorship zone," prevents people from expressing "approval or disapproval" of abortion within 150 meters of the Bournemouth abortion clinic.

All Livia did was to offer peaceful conversation to those who wanted to speak with her. For that reason, the 64-year-old felt she didn't do anything wrong and declined to pay the fine.

"She was then dragged into a trial, even though the officers involved in the incident couldn't cite any complaints of people saying they felt harassed by Livia's presence," ADF International explained.

"There's nothing wrong with offering to speak to people in need. There's nothing wrong with two adults engaging in a consensual conversation on the street. I shouldn't be treated like a criminal just for this," Livia has said.

A magistrate court found her guilty and ordered her to pay £20,000, which is equivalent to about $26,000, by May 31, 2025.

District Judge Orla Austin said in her ruling that Tossici-Bolt lacked "insight that her presence could have a detrimental effect on the women attending the clinic, their associates, staff, and members of the public," according to BBC News.

Livia's story is just one of the latest examples of censorship spreading across the U.K.

As CBN News reported, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, a pro-life advocate, was arrested twice just for silently praying in an abortion "buffer zone." She was tried at Birmingham Magistrates Court in February 2023 and was found innocent.

Pro-life Army veteran Adam Connor-Smith was not so lucky.

The 51-year-old physiotherapist was convicted last fall of praying within an abortion clinic "buffer zone."

"I would never have imagined being in a position to risk a criminal record for praying silently. In the past, I assisted with abortions in hospitals as part of my Army medical training, but now I pray for those who perform abortions because I realize how harmful abortion is to women and families, and that every single human life is valuable – no matter how small. Most of all, I'm moved to pray because of what happened to my son, Jacob," Connor-Smith previously shared.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance brought attention to Connor-Smith's plight during a speech to the Munich Security Conference in February.

Tossici-Bolt's case has also drawn additional attention from the Trump administration.

The State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor wrote on X last week, "U.S.-UK relations share a mutual respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. However, as Vice President Vance has said, we are concerned about freedom of expression in the United Kingdom."

After the verdict, Tossici-Bolt says she is committed to fighting for the free speech of Brits.

"This is a dark day for Great Britain. I was not protesting and did not harass or obstruct anyone. All I did was offer consensual conversation in a public place, as is my basic right, and yet the court found me guilty," she said. "Freedom of expression is in a state of crisis in the UK. What has happened to this country?"

"If we allow this precedent of censorship to stand, nobody's right to freely express themselves is secure. With ADF International's support, I will now consider all legal options," Tossici-Bolt continued.

