Operation Blessing Races to Bring Urgent Help to Survivors of Back-to-Back Disasters in Philippines

The Philippines is facing a large-scale humanitarian crisis after a powerful earthquake and two super typhoons struck just weeks apart.

Over the past month, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in the Central Philippines and Typhoon Kalmaegi have left millions reeling. Then, days later, Category 5 Typhoon Fungwong slammed the main island of Luzon, leaving its own trail of destruction.

The back-to-back disasters killed more than 200 and destroyed thousands of houses and infrastructure, while displacing more than a million Filipinos.

Nato Hingone and his family endured the full impact of the quake and Typhoon Kalmaegi.

He told CBN News, "The water suddenly rose to my chest. Our family quickly went up to the second floor. I prayed, Lord if this is our end, I know we will be with You. We also helped our neighbors who were crying for help. We shared the little food that we have with them because they were hungry."

Operation Blessing workers became among the first to reach survivors of both the earthquake and the super typhoons because its One-Step-Ahead campaign has relief funds and supplies ready to go any time a disaster strikes.

Nato expressed deep gratitude for their arrival in their community, so much so that he helped repack food bags for his neighbors.

"We have nothing to give, but my whole family is helping because it is our way of serving the Lord. The solar lamp is a big help and the mats, too, because all our things are soaked in mud. Thank you so much, Operation Blessing. I know it was very difficult for the team to reach our place. God bless you more!" he said.

Nato and his neighbors also received rice, canned goods, blankets, hygiene kits, and prayers to help them recover.

Water stations and filtration systems have been installed to ensure clean, safe water, especially for families in remote areas. Operation Blessing also provided medical missions in the affected areas.

Farmers suffered some of the worst losses as the super typhoons lashed across Luzon. Clarita Siriban is one of them. She shared, "I was so scared of the very strong winds. It is near harvest time, but we have nothing left to harvest because our rice crops were destroyed. What will happen to us now?"

A separate Operation Blessing disaster relief team reached Clarita's community, delivering food bags and hygiene kits to affected families.

Clarita could not hold back her tears of gratitude as she said, "Thank you, Lord, for sending us people who understand our hardships."

Operation Blessing continues to deploy its disaster relief teams to these devastated areas, working tirelessly to reach communities cut off by damaged roads and bridges.