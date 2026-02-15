Here’s the Percentage of Churchgoers Who Actually Read the Bible Daily

A new survey found that just 31 percent of Protestant churchgoers in America read the Bible daily.

Lifeway Research also revealed some additional intriguing statistics that are likely to spark conversation within Christian communities. The research gives a powerful lens into Bible reading patterns in the U.S.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

“According to the State of Discipleship study, around 3 in 5 Americans who attend religious services at least once a month (61%) regularly read the Bible, including 31% who read every day and 30% who do so a few times a week,” the survey explanation reads. “Some engage once a week (14%) or a few times a month (11%). Few say they read Scripture only once a month (5%), while 1 in 10 (9%) do so rarely or never.”

These statistics haven’t changed much since 2019, with 59% stating at the time that they were regular readers.

However, other interesting statistics concern who has attempted to read the Bible. Overall, 9 in 10 Americans “have read at least some” of Scripture, with just 22% reporting having finished the book once.

Lifeway Research also surveyed the effects of missing regular Bible reading, with many respondents reporting negative impacts. In fact, 62% said they feel a desperate need for this time with God when they go a few days without reading Scripture. An additional 21% aren’t sure, and 17% disagree.

Notably, 58% also reported feeling unfulfilled when they go a few days without studying the Bible, with 21% disagreeing and 21% unsure.

And 74% of U.S. Protestant churchgoers believe “the Bible has authority over every area of their lives,” though 11% disagreed and 15% were unsure. Still, 3 in 5 held some form of doubt about Scripture, as only 40% strongly agreed, according to Lifeway Research.

Read the full results from Lifeway Research here.