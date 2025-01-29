On the Frontlines in Ukraine, a Battle Between Fear and Hope Now That Trump Is in Office

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine – After nearly three years of war, Ukraine continues to endure the relentless onslaught of Russian aggression. Missile strikes and fierce battles rage on, particularly in the eastern Donbas region. As the conflict presses on, Ukrainian civilians are forced to flee their homes and communities, while soldiers and international volunteers brace for what lies ahead.

The war has taken an immense toll on the people of eastern Ukraine. Cities like Kramatorsk remain under constant threat of attack, forcing residents to make difficult choices: stay and endure life in a war zone or flee to safety.

One local woman from the area shared with us her defiant resolve to remain in Ukraine. "I want to stay in Ukraine, not in Russia. I don't know why Putin needs this, but we want to live in Ukraine," she said.

A pastor in Kramatorsk echoed the sentiment, expressing a desire for peace without territorial concessions. "You know, I'm not sure what expectations others have, but what I hope for is an end to this conflict. It would be best if we didn't give away any land to them. Especially since many of our relatives live there. There is already so much division."

**Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

Traveling through the region has become increasingly dangerous, as drones now dominate the battlefield. These unmanned aircraft are capable of both surveillance and attacks, making movement through the area risky and unpredictable.

On the front lines, Chuck Holton, reporting for CBN News, witnessed the hazards firsthand, sharing, "We just saw two drones, so we have a jammer on our vehicle—right there on the roof. But if those drones are wire-guided and not wireless, we're in big trouble. Let's move."

For Ukrainian medics, even the safest methods of transportation are fraught with danger. One medic noted, "We have (a) Humvee ambulance, but we (can) not use it now here because it's more interesting target for Russian."

At the front line, soldiers live in underground tunnels and bunkers that stretch for miles, offering some protection from artillery bombardments. These positions are cramped and uncomfortable, and soldiers spend much of their time underground, holding the line against Russian forces. The underground tunnel systems and bunkers stretch for miles along the front line — and it's wet, cold, and miserable down here.

There are still over 4,000 members of the International Legion fighting alongside Ukrainian forces. Many of these volunteers have been in the country for years, steadfast in their commitment to the cause.

One British volunteer soldier spoke candidly about the war's uncertain future, saying, "If Trump continues to support Ukraine, great. If he doesn't, we'll find another way. And that's basically it. ...So whatever happens outside of Ukraine is their problem. And we'll deal with the cards we're dealt with on the ground. And that's what we'll do."

Ukrainian soldiers, on the other hand, expressed concern about the unpredictability of U.S. political support.

"We wait for actual help from the people of the United States. Not your politics, because they can promise something on elections. But the actual situation in all over the world is changing every day. So, we wait for some support and understanding in our situation," said one Ukrainian soldier.

On the international volunteer side, some are uncertain about future support.

A Colombian volunteer soldier shared his perspective: "I think on the international volunteer side, we would like to see continued support, although that's not what we expect. At least at the same level. However, a lot of people see Trump as a wild card, so to say, so things could go either way. He could completely pull out all support for Ukraine, and things will get pretty difficult for Ukraine as far as shading or even holding the front lines. Some people even hope that Trump (will) actually be tougher on Putin and force him into a favorable deal down the line. Although we don't expect that this war will end within 24 hours, at least. You think it's a little more complicated than that?"

As winter continues to grip the region, conditions for both civilians and soldiers worsen. Freezing temperatures, limited supplies, and unrelenting attacks make daily life a struggle. Despite these hardships, the hope for an acceptable peace endures.



