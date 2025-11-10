CBN's Superbook Launches New Free Bible App for Kids: 'The Power of God Is Released'

The new Superbook Kids Bible App is designed to help children learn more about the Word of God in a fun and interactive way. The new app will allow families to watch all 68 episodes of the animated series, plus delve deeper into scripture through games, videos and more, all for free.

"Our goal, really at the heart of it all, is Isaiah 55:11, which says, 'the Word of God does not return void,'" said Paul Richardson, Executive Director of CBN Animation. "And so, with the Bible app, the goal is to get scripture into the hearts of kids, to help kids engage with the Bible in a variety of ways; they can scroll through the Bible, and in line with the text, you can see different videos pop up," he said.

The Bible app is seen as a perfect companion to the Superbook series. It will also be available in 23 languages across 200-plus countries and territories.

"We know it's going to be effective because we know the content that's in it is life-changing," said Ben Edwards, Vice President of CBN International. "And we've already seen that experience. We've had that experience all over the world, watching kids' lives be changed and transformed. So now we just have to put it in front of them, put it in the language they speak, make it easy for them to access, and it's going to change a lot of lives."

Geared for children from 6 to 10 years old, it features a Biblical Topics section where they can learn more about subjects ranging from angels to the Holy Spirit to handling everyday life.

"Or even things like, 'I'm dealing with anxiety,' 'I'm dealing with anger,' specific things like that that a kid might want to discuss. Or even a parent. We do actually have a lot of parents that come in and say that they actually use the app for themselves because they love the simplified sort of user experience," Richardson said.

Edwards says exposure to the Bible at a young age is both strategic and crucial.

"It's really important for a child to have an experience with the Gospel and with the Bible between the ages of 4 and 14. Once you get up toward 18 and higher, changing that worldview and having an impact on someone's life, it can still happen, obviously, but it gets more and more difficult. So that's another reason why Superbook is so strategic. It's targeted at kids at a time in their life when they really need to have their Biblical worldview and their spiritual worldview shaped," Edwards said.

In addition to learning about the Bible, many children also receive Jesus as their Lord and Savior in the process.

"Superbook is the most effective evangelism tool we've ever had at CBN. I've been involved in international ministry for so many years, and I've never seen anything that just has this incredible power and ability to impact and change a life. These young kids, they come to know Christ. They come to have a relationship with the Lord," Edwards said.

Not only them but their families as well.

"In Latin America, what we have been able to see happen is now a multi-generational change across families, across communities that have received Superbook, whether it's through our ministry activity or our humanitarian projects. We know that every time there's engagement with Superbook content, the power of God is released," said CBN's Sandra Anderson.

Anderson, who oversees operations in Latin America, says reaching children with the Good News is the heart of Jesus.

"It just reminds me of Mark chapter 10, where Jesus is speaking to the disciples and they were trying to send the children away and he intervenes and he says, 'no, no, no. Let the children come to me. Do not hinder them.' In essence, do not get in their way. I just feel like we are so spiritually postured with Superbook and the launch of this new app to allow those children to come to him," Anderson said.

For more information on the new free Kids Superbook App, click here to go to SuperbookKids.com.



