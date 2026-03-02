CBN Ministry Has Been Broadcasting the Gospel Into Iran 24/7 for 20 Years

CBN can now reveal that, for more than 20 years, CBN has been sharing the Gospel with the people of Iran by satellite TV broadcasts, webcasts, and phone centers through a ministry we call Heart4Iran.

Edwin Abnous, executive director of Heart4Iran, joined The 700 Club broadcast on Monday to talk about the ministry and what he has been hearing from people inside Iran, both during the protests and crackdown, and now with the strike against the ayatollah and Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

For decades, Christians in Iran have faced persecution and prison, even death. Edwin was born in Iran but left the country in 1999 due to persecution he encountered as a result of his faith and missionary activities, including Bible distribution.



He's a graduate of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in North Carolina, where he is currently an adjunct professor. He started working with Heart4Iran in 2008 as a producer and on-camera talent for Mohabat, which is the name of the satellite channel that is a key component of the ministry.

"CBN recognized 20 years ago that God is writing a new story for Iran and wanted to be there, part of that ministry, and that's where Heart4Iran started," he explained.

The 20th anniversary of the Iranian ministry came over the weekend as the U.S. and Israel carried out their initial strikes to liberate the Iranian people from the Islamic regime.

The outreach has included a 24/7 satellite broadcast in the Farsi language "that goes on every day preaching the Gospel day in, day out, every day of the year."

