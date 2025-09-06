Arab Pastor Breaks Silence on the Reality of Christians in Israel

Suddenly, the little-known reality of the Christian minority in Israel has become a trending topic. Many popular media personalities are chiming in to the conversation, but for some reason, most of the voices being amplified seem to have a unified version of reality where Israel is the true malignant state in the Middle East for Christians.

Listen & SUBSCRIBE to our daily news podcast, Quick Start. Weekdays bright and early!

Why is this happening? Are certain Christian voices in the Holy Land being drowned out?

To hear an indigenous Christian perspective that’s being overlooked in this media frenzy, we’re going right to the hometown of Yeshua, the ancient town of Nazareth, to hear what Pastor Saleem Shalash has to say. See our conversation with Pastor Saleem here: