arabpastor.png
Image: AP

Arab Pastor Breaks Silence on the Reality of Christians in Israel

Raj Nair
09-06-2025

Share This article

Suddenly, the little-known reality of the Christian minority in Israel has become a trending topic. Many popular media personalities are chiming in to the conversation, but for some reason, most of the voices being amplified seem to have a unified version of reality where Israel is the true malignant state in the Middle East for Christians. 

Listen & SUBSCRIBE to our daily news podcast, Quick Start. Weekdays bright and early!

Why is this happening? Are certain Christian voices in the Holy Land being drowned out?

To hear an indigenous Christian perspective that’s being overlooked in this media frenzy, we’re going right to the hometown of Yeshua, the ancient town of Nazareth, to hear what Pastor Saleem Shalash has to say. See our conversation with Pastor Saleem here:

Share This article

About The Author

Raj Nair
Raj
Nair

Raj Nair’s dynamic and diverse on-camera hosting career took an unexpected eight-year hiatus as God moved him to lead 29 trips of Christians influencers through the Holy Land as the co-creator of an initiative called Israel Collective. After that indescribably impactful journey, Raj found himself at TBN hosting an apologetics-centered program called, “Can I Trust the Bible?” Now as a Senior Digital Media Host and Producer inside the CBN News family, Raj is thrilled to be turning on the light, one video at a time. Raj resides in the other promised land of San Diego with his wife Caitlin and