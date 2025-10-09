'We Stand with Israel': Regent University Honors Victims of Oct. 7th

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – More than 1,400 flags blanketed the lawn at Regent University this week, each one honoring a life lost during the October 7th terrorist attacks two years ago. The commemoration brought together students, faculty, and community members for a time of remembrance and resolve.

Shye Klein, a dual citizen and survivor of the Nova music festival attack, shared his story of escape as Hamas terrorists opened fire.

"I just did that the entire way home, thinking—God forbid, we die. At least somebody will find these videos and photos and show the world what happened to us," said Klein, an October 7th survivor.

Since that day, Klein has used his experience to raise awareness about the ongoing conflict and to call for the safe return of hostages still held in Gaza.

"I don't know if I'd say the words 'more religious,' but I've definitely become more spiritual," Klein said. "The only thing I'll pray for right now is the return of the hostages and an end to the war."

The event was organized by Regent University's Israel Institute, which hosted speakers and faith leaders committed to combating antisemitism and standing with the people of Israel.

Former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, now a professor at Regent, urged attendees to remember the long history behind Israel's struggle for survival.

"This is not just some article from history," said Gov. McDonnell. "This is still part of the ongoing 3,500-year-old struggle that's taken place in the land."

He also spoke about how the narrative of the conflict has been distorted on the world stage.

"This political aim of making it look like Gaza is the victim—so we have to have a separate state for Gaza—that's been the objective," McDonnell said. "They don't care about human life, they don't care about giving back hostages so the war can end. They want it to continue so they're the victim. That's what's happening."

Michele Bachmann, dean of Regent's Robertson School of Government and a former U.S. congresswoman, called the ongoing crisis not just political but deeply spiritual.

"We want the Jewish people and the State of Israel to know that we stand with them. They aren't alone," said Bachmann. "The world has isolated them in many ways, but we evangelical believers who believe in the God of the Bible, the God of Israel, we stand with Israel."

As the ceremony came to a close, attendees joined in prayer for peace in Jerusalem and for the safe return of those still held hostage. The moment served as both a memorial and a message that Israel does not stand alone.



