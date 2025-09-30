Was Charlie Kirk a ‘Modern-Day Moses?’: Pastor Unveils Powerful Tribute

Charlie Kirk speaks at Texas A&M University as part of Turning Point USA's American Comeback Tour on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP)

Over the past two weeks, Pastor Rob McCoy has found himself in the headlines after the co-chair of Turning Point Faith delivered powerful remarks at commentator Charlie Kirk’s memorial.

After sharing an emphatic call to salvation with millions, McCoy, Kirk’s pastor, told CBN News a “total peace” came over him.

“This is honest before the Lord — [it was] unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before,” McCoy said. “Sixty-one years on this earth, a total peace came on me.”

Ultimately, he said the opportunity to honor Kirk at the memorial was “probably one of the most amazing days” of his life.

Like many others, McCoy believes something is happening in the wake of Kirk’s killing.

“This is a revival, an awakening and a revival,” he said, noting he’s hoping pastors and Christians don’t miss the opportunity to reach people for Christ. “I think Charlie’s the most misunderstood missionary in Christendom.”

McCoy said Kirk was a “modern-day Moses,” recounting how the children of Israel were enslaved in Egypt and forgot who — and whose — they were.

“Moses re-educates an entire generation of people who forgot who they were,” he said. “He says, ‘Look, your God is the God of the universe. He created the heavens and the Earth, He created you, He created marriage’ … and He starts to re-educate them.”

From there, the 10 Commandments came into play along with marital, civil, and common law. Moses was able to guide these people for 40 years, helping point them back to eternal truth. In some ways, McCoy sees parallels to Kirk’s mission in America.

“This is Charlie re-educating America, telling these young people who had been enslaved in indoctrination camps of universities across America — they awaken to the realization that … this is the freest form of government ever designed on the face of the Earth — that only a moral and religious people can govern it,” McCoy said. “He awakens them to this thing that protects the freedom of speech, the freedom of religion, and they love him for it, and then they kill him.”

McCoy said many of these young people today were guided toward truth via Kirk’s efforts.

“Charlie got these kids out of slavery,” he said. “He brought them out.”

It’s a fascinating juxtaposition. While many saw Kirk as primarily political, McCoy painted a different picture. He said Charlie believed it was helpful to get “folks rowing in the streams of liberty” so that they could then “come to its source, which is Jesus Christ.”

“Charlie never hid his Christian faith,” McCoy continued. “What appealed to so many young people is: Charlie was willing to go where the church wasn’t, into the public square to contend for their future, which the church had abdicated their responsibility for a long time ago. They just said, ‘Oh, we don’t do politics.'”

McCoy said Kirk believed politics is an “on-ramp to a relationship with God” and he believes churches are waking up to this reality in the wake of Kirk’s death.

As for the preacher, he has mourned his friend while also offering messages of hope to the masses. Like many, he has seen how clips of Kirk have been going viral in the wake of his death, arguing that more clips of the activist have been seen after death “than ever before in his entire lifetime.”

These videos, he believes, helped shape — and even reshape — views of Kirk.

“All of the sudden, they start to realize this guy was really sweet, and there’s something special about him,” McCoy said. “And then you start to realize he was unbelievably civil.”

McCoy said this is changing perceptions and helping fuel interest in the Gospel. As for Kirk’s legacy, the preacher said he has “such hope for the future.”

