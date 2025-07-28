Walmart Knife Attack Suspect to Face Terrorism Charges; Heroic Bystanders Tackled Him

Officials are planning to charge a man with terrorism and multiple counts of assault with intent to murder following a stabbing spree at a Walmart store in Michigan over the weekend. Eleven people were injured in the incident Saturday in Traverse City, but all are expected to survive. And the incident could have been much worse had it not been for the heroic interventions of bystanders.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Bradford Gille of Afton, Michigan, was taken into custody after bystanders detained him in the store's parking lot. Investigators say the victims do not appear to have been specifically targeted.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said the motive behind the attack remains unclear. The suspect, who has a history of assault and controlled substance violations, reportedly said little during his arrest. He is expected to face one terrorism charge and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder.

Shea commended both law enforcement and members of the public for their swift response. Officers arrived at the scene within three minutes of the first emergency call, and bystanders intervened quickly, detaining Gille outside the store. Shea said these efforts likely prevented further injuries, describing them as "remarkable."

The attack began around 4:43 p.m., after Gille entered the store at approximately 4:10 p.m. A deputy arrived at the scene by 4:46 p.m. Shea said a 3.5-inch (nearly 9-centimeter) folding knife was used in the stabbings, which began near the checkout area.

During a press conference, Shea expressed appreciation for those who helped stop the attack. "From the time of the call to the time of custody, the suspect was detained within one minute," he said.

As of Sunday, Gille remained in jail, though his name did not yet appear in Michigan's online jail records. Attempts to reach him through listed phone numbers and email were unsuccessful, and public records did not show an attorney connected to his past cases.

Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg explained that the terrorism charge stems from the broader impact of the attack on the community, not just the individual victims. "We believe this was meant to instill fear in the entire community and potentially change how people go about their daily lives," she said.

The 11 victims, ranging in age from 29 to 84, included both men and women, as well as one Walmart employee. Dr. Tom Schermerhorn, Chief Medical Officer at Munson Medical Center, reported that one victim had been released, two were in serious condition, and the rest were listed in fair condition.

Steven Carter, a Walmart delivery driver, was in the parking lot when he witnessed the attack. He saw a woman stabbed in the throat and later watched as a group of five or six shoppers confronted the suspect. One bystander had a gun and the group repeatedly ordered Gille to drop the knife. Gille reportedly responded, "I don't care, I don't care," and continued backing away until someone tackled him.

Carter described the scene as shocking and surreal. "It was disbelief, then fear, then shock. He was already subdued on the ground by the time police arrived," he said.

Emergency vehicles filled the parking lot of the shopping plaza as law enforcement officers interviewed employees still wearing their Walmart uniforms.

Tiffany DeFell, 36, who lives in Honor, about 25 miles away, was in the parking lot during the attack and described the scene as terrifying. "It was like something out of a movie," she said. "Not what you expect where you live."

Sheriff Shea confirmed that the suspect used a folding-style knife and said the attack appeared to be unplanned, with victims chosen at random.

Walmart issued a statement saying it is cooperating with law enforcement and that affected employees would receive paid time off and counseling while the store remains closed. It's unclear when the store will reopen.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino shared on social media that the bureau is involved and ready to assist as needed.