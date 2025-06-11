Trump Objects to 'Rioters Bearing Foreign Flags' as Anti-ICE Protests Spread

Tensions in Los Angeles are soaring as protests escalate against the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

President Trump vowed to "liberate" the California city, sending in thousands of National Guard troops and hundreds of U.S. Marines to restore order. But it's not just happening in L.A. – anti-Trump protests are spreading to other major cities across the country.

The courts are being asked to weigh in now. A federal judge did not rule immediately on Governor Newsom's request to block the deployment of 700 Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles amidst the ongoing anti-ICE protests.

A hearing is set for Thursday.

President Trump spoke to troops at Fort Bragg on Tuesday, promising to "liberate Los Angeles" after protests had taken over parts of the city for the fifth day in a row.

"What you're witnessing in California is a full-blown assault on peace, on public order, and on national sovereignty, carried out by rioters bearing foreign flags with the aim of continuing a foreign invasion of our country," Trump said during his speech. "We're not going to let that happen."

Governor Newsom says police have arrested more than 200 people and more are coming.

"This situation was winding down and was concentrated in just a few square blocks downtown, but that's not what Donald Trump wanted," Gov. Newsom claimed. "He again chose escalation. He chose more force. Other states are next."

The White House has now issued a warning – this military response to protests against the immigration crackdown could spread beyond L.A. to other cities.

"The particular statute that the president has invoked only permits the military to protect federal personal and federal property," said Brad Jacob of Regent University. "They can't do anything else; they can't just enforce law and arrest people."

Still, on Tuesday, the Secretary of Defense faced tough questions from Democrats on Capitol Hill about the deployment.

"Why are you sending war fighters to cities to interact with civilians?" asked Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA).

"Every American citizen deserves to live in a community that's safe," Secretary Pete Hegseth responded. "And ICE agents need to be able to do their job. They're being attacked for doing their job, which is deporting illegal criminals."

Overnight, L.A. police made several arrests after the mayor imposed a curfew in parts of the city. "When that expression crosses into unlawful conduct, when lives are put at risk, and when our city's safety is compromised, we must act and we will act," said Chief Jim McDonnell of the LAPD.

Protests against ICE crackdowns are now spreading to other cities, with thousands taking to the streets in Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Omaha, and Seattle.

This Saturday, as President Trump holds a military parade in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the Army's 250th birthday, around 1,500 anti-Trump demonstrations are expected nationwide.

Trump has warned that anyone who protests at the parade will face heavy force.



