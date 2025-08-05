Thousands of Angel Tree Children Experiencing Joy and Lasting Hope at Summer Camps

ANALYSIS

Our nation continues grieving in the wake of the devastating flood in Texas that claimed the lives of dozens of campers and staff. Summer camps across the country mourn with brothers and sisters who lost their closest friends and siblings and with parents who forever carry the weight of losing a child. We remember their stories, and, in our sorrow, we cling to the hope that camp still offers: a place of joy and connection, even in the face of overwhelming loss.

For so many, camp is an essential tool for spiritual discipleship and formation. It can be life-changing—especially for children with a mom or dad in prison.

Prison Fellowship Angel Tree provides scholarships for children with incarcerated parents to attend Christian camps, where boys and girls can gain new experiences, develop positive relationships with counselors, and grow in their faith.

Albert and Beth Canul know camp is more than a fun summer getaway for kids. They first learned about Angel Tree during Albert's incarceration. In prison, he registered his children for Angel Tree Christmas, which provides a gift and a personal message to children on behalf of their incarcerated parent. Later, Beth received a call from Camp Agape California and learned that the kids could go to summer camp through Angel Tree.

The Canul children came home from camp asking Beth to take them to church. They all started attending and found a community of love and support. That same community welcomed Albert after prison. Now reunited, the Canul family attends church together and volunteers at Camp Agape California to serve families with stories like theirs.

The ripple effect of a camp experience often reaches beyond the summer. How can one week of camp have a significant impact on a child's development and growth? For starters, campers spend time fellowshipping in God's creation. Studies reveal that spending time outdoors reduces stress, improves focus, supports social skills, builds self-esteem, and enhances creativity. Every outdoor activity gave the Canul children the space and freedom to just be kids.

"They came home with a more positive attitude and outlook on life," Beth says.

Camp also offers children a new environment to explore. Research shows that providing children with the opportunity to discover new places promotes the development of autonomy. Away from their normal routine, children find the courage to try new foods, learn skills, build friendships, and decide what they believe about God.

"Before I sent the kids to camp that first year, they had not been taught about God," Beth says. "I just told them to be open-hearted. It ended up being a real turning point for our family."

Campers don't just hear about God's love at camp; they experience it. Neuroscientists have discovered that experiencing love has significant effects on a child's mental and physical health. Every game, shared meal, bandage on a scraped knee, and bedtime prayer creates an opportunity for campers to know the love of God through His people.

The influence of caring counselors is long-lasting. "My daughter came home talking about all the mentors that she met and the relationships they built," Beth says. "They keep in touch even today."

Prison Fellowship Angel Tree partner camps may vary in location and appearance, but they share a common goal: to make sure every child hears the Gospel. Lifelong spiritual beliefs are often formed in childhood, and the Canul family has seen this spiritual impact in their own home. The kids didn't want to attend church just once; they wanted to keep going back to learn more about Jesus. They listened to worship music during the week. Two weeks after camp, Beth's daughter decided to be baptized.

Summer camp is an invaluable opportunity. But camp registration fees often pose a financial barrier for families of prisoners. Angel Tree makes camp scholarships available, opening the door for children to attend summer camps at little to no cost.

This summer, thousands of Angel Tree children nationwide are experiencing the joy of camp. Angel Tree also equips local churches to enfold prisoners' families into their activities and foster year-round support—sending kids to summer camp, providing Christmas gifts, hosting sports camps and STEM events, and more.

Help a child flourish next summer and all year long—not only to change the trajectory of a child's life, but to bless an entire family. Learn more at angeltreecamping.org.

Steve Collins is the senior program manager of Angel Tree camping at Prison Fellowship, the largest Christian nonprofit in the country serving incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people and their families. He lives in Forest City, North Carolina with his wife.