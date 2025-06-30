'These Firefighters Didn't Stand a Chance' – 2 Shot Dead After Brushfire Ambush in Idaho

Two firefighters are dead, and a third was badly wounded after an ambush in the mountains of northern Idaho.

Authorities say the shooter, who started the fire and then shot at firefighters, is also dead.

The two firefighters were shot and killed as they responded to a brush fire near Coeur d'Alene. The third firefighter was wounded, underwent surgery, and was described as 'fighting for his life' but in stable condition.

Bob Norris, Kootenai County Sheriff, said, "We do believe that the suspect started the fire, and we do believe that it was an ambush and it was intentional. This was a total ambush. These firefighters didn't stand a chance.

The incident began when a small brush fire broke out on Canfield Mountain, and as firefighters arrived on the scene, someone began shooting at them with a sniper rifle.

The fire crew radioed in, "We've got two unresponsive Battalion Chiefs, gunshot wounds, multiple gunshot wounds. Two Coeur d'Alene firefighters are down. I'm pinned down behind Battalion One's rig. It's clear to me that this fire was set intentionally to draw us in."

aw enforcement from across Idaho and eastern Washington rushed to the scene.

Sheriff Norris said, "We had about 300 law enforcement officers that were on scene that were trying to make heads and tails out of what was occurring."

A manhunt ensued as authorities exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

A tactical response team used cell phone data to zero in on a wooded area where they found the body of the gunman with his rifle by his side.

Authorities did not disclose how he died or if he shot himself.

"Based on the preliminary information, we believe that is the only shooter," Norris said.

A procession of law enforcement, firefighters, and ambulances brought the bodies of the two fallen firefighters to the medical examiner's office.

Crowds waved American flags from a local bridge to show their support.

Kootenai Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Pete Holley said, "This is something that we don't train for. It's not something we expect. It's not something our firefighters should have to deal with."

Police did not release the gunman's identity, the type of weapon used, or a possible motive for the ambush.