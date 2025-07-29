Police Save the Day After Man With a Knife Caught Allegedly Sneaking Into Ray Comfort’s Living Waters Ministry

Evangelist Ray Comfort is very literally thanking the Lord for the safety of his wife and staff after a man armed with a knife was arrested for allegedly sneaking into his ministry warehouse.

Comfort told CBN News his Living Waters office, located in Bellflower, California, experienced a deeply troubling incident on July 20 when staff noticed something wasn’t quite right.

“That afternoon, we spotted one of our executive staff members in the ministry parking lot staring at his car,” Comfort said. “He was on the phone with the police — someone had tried to break into his vehicle. Whoever it was damaged it, but wasn’t able to get into the vehicle.”

Comfort’s wife, Sue, reviewed the surveillance footage and was shocked by what she found.

“A man wearing a hoodie walked onto the property, then went onto the roof and checked a door,” he said. “When he couldn’t open it, he came back down, walked to the car…tried to break into it. Then brazenly wandered over to one of our warehouse garages — and crawled under the door.”

The man reportedly never came out, meaning he was likely still inside as she reviewed the footage. Comfort’s team called the police, and authorities quickly arrived, ushering in what Comfort described as a “scene straight out of a movie.”

Comfort said authorities, who swarmed the property, told him the man had a knife and had barricaded himself inside. The unnamed individual was reportedly arrested and taken to the hospital.

But there’s another part of the story Comfort shared: Sue typically heads to the ministry on weekend mornings to prepare for the next week’s orders. For some reason, she chose not to do so that day — something Comfort believes was “providential,” as it ensured her safety.

“It was unusual for her not to go to the ministry,” he told CBN News. “So we were thanking God for her decision not to go.”

Comfort praised police for their quick actions and said he doesn’t know for certain the man’s motive. Police reportedly informed him that drugs were involved.

Regardless, the evangelist reflected on the fear that can often set in when events like this unfold, encouraging people to think deeply about God’s purposes for their lives.

“The Bible says that my steps are ordered by the Lord,” he said. “I, therefore, can never be in the wrong place at the wrong time. If I commit my way to God, no matter where I go, I’m in the right place at the right time.”

He continued, “And I know that whatever happens it will work out for my good — because of the wonderful promise of Romans 8:28. That gives me daily strong consolation.”

Pray for Living Waters, police, and the individual at the center of this scenario. CBN News reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department but, at of the time of publication, we have not yet received a response.

