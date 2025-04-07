Protesters gather during a pro-life 'Defund Planned Parenthood' rally protesting against abortion access on the National Mall in Washington DC on Thursday March 27, 2025. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Planned Parenthood Given the Boot After Handing Sexually Graphic Coloring Book to Kids at Museum

Planned Parenthood has been kicked out of future events at the Kentucky Science Center (KSC) after handing out sexually graphic coloring books to elementary school children at a recent museum event.

The incident took place during the science center's Health and Wellness Days, which involved field trips with 8- to 13-year-old public school students from multiple schools.

Local news outlets revealed that the adult coloring book featured graphic content like male and female genitalia and a sexualized word game called Sex Libs, similar to the unrelated game known as Mad Libs.

When KSC discovered what had happened on its property, the museum apologized, writing on Facebook, "Planned Parenthood provided this material without our consent, and it does not reflect our policies or the intended content for this event."

KSC also publicly gave Planned Parenthood the boot as news of the incident went viral.

"We deeply regret the harm this caused. We are taking immediate steps to ensure that all materials distributed at our events are thoroughly reviewed in advance, and this partner is no longer welcome at the Science Center," KSC continued.

Planned Parenthood initially denied that the book was inappropriately given to children, but later admitted it.

Jennifer Allen, director of external affairs for Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai'i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, eventually issued a statement claiming it was just a mistake that the coloring book was handed out.

"We have learned that a staff member inadvertently distributed an item that wouldn't typically be used in a setting like this event…we apologize for this error and are reviewing our internal protocols," Allen said.

Meanwhile, the museum has spent the last week trying to explain what happened as it seeks to further distance itself from the abortion giant.

"Planned Parenthood requested to come (we did not reach out and invite) and was authorized to table at the event, however, we did request to see their materials beforehand and they did not provide those and showed up late (arrival time of 9 a.m., they showed at 10:30 a.m.). This made it difficult to assess the materials as the event was well under way (it began at 10 a.m.). As we became aware, we immediately ceased the distribution of the book," Taylor U'Sellis, senior manager of marketing and communications for the science center, told WLKY.

Thousands of people have been commenting about the incident on social media. The museum has faced backlash from angry Planned Parenthood advocates while some parents are also speaking out in support of KSC's decision to deny future access to the abortion provider.

One mother wrote on KSC's Facebook page, "PP violated the rules and got kicked out. If it was Right to Life or some other pro-life organization, you'd be applauding. From what I've seen, the coloring book was highly inappropriate for the age of the audience."

