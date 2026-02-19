Parents Outraged Over Fort Bragg Teacher Who Identifies as a Trans Wolf, 'Lilith Deathhowl'

A group of military families at Fort Bragg is expressing deep concern about a teacher at their children's school who identifies as a transgender wolf.

With the help of Liberty Counsel, they're calling on the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) to remove the teacher from the classroom. They point to multiple disturbing examples that have confused and terrified their kindergarten and pre-K children at Mildred B. Poole Elementary School.

The Christian non-profit sent a demand letter to DoDEA on February 9, 2026, stating that multiple parents have reported "sexually inappropriate" behavior by the male, trans-identified substitute teacher and teacher's aide.

The parents are upset that administrators have allowed him to engage in "disturbing behavior" that involves dressing in feminine clothing in class, as well as wearing a dog collar with fetish tags and an animal tail.

The letter also alleges that the teacher has involved children in his sexual fetishes by doing the following:

telling students he turns into a "wolf" at night – his fetish animal;

directing them to howl like wolves;

requiring them to call him by some of his online wolf character names;

requiring his students to address him by inaccurate female names and pronouns;

and telling the children he is "actually a woman" who "likes boys."

Parents reported that their children felt scared and anxious after the teacher flaunted his sexualized persona. One mother told Liberty Counsel that her daughter expressed fear, saying, "Mommy, I'm scared he's going to come eat me," referring to statements the teacher made about turning into a wolf at night.

Another child reportedly said, "Mommy, Ms. Roxxie says he was born in a male's body, but he's actually a woman, but he likes boys!"

Liberty Counsel's letter also lists several names the teacher purportedly uses, including "Roxxanne Wildheart," "Kiera Blackheart," "Lilith Deathhowl," "Captain Roxxie," "Artemis Deathhowl," "savagebeastqueen" and many other names.

Parents say they reported the unsettling behavior to school administrators in early 2025 and again in January 2026 but were told the school could not intervene due to the teacher's transgender status and a lack of an official dress code.

Liberty Counsel argues this response violates federal law and recent Pentagon and executive branch policies, including President Trump's January 2025 executive order on gender-related issues in schools.

The organization is urging DoDEA to suspend the teacher, remove him from contact with children pending an investigation, and provide forensic interviews for girls he escorted to the bathroom. Liberty Counsel reports the agency had not responded to its letter.

"This male's behavior and DoDEA's failure to intervene constitutes sexual harassment in violation of Title IX," the letter states, adding that the situation also undermines military readiness by distracting service member parents.

Liberty Counsel founder Mat Staver criticized the school's handling of the allegations, saying administrators allowed the behavior "in violation of these children's rights and the rights of their parents." He called on DoDEA officials to take swift action to "protect these impressionable children from this gross and disturbing behavior."