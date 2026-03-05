'Nothing Too Hard for God': Chicago Pastor Among Thousands of Stranded US Travelers in Middle East

Thousands of Americans in 14 countries are stranded in the Middle East as the war with Iran intensifies.

A Chicago pastor and his wife are among those unable to leave the region.

Apostle Ronald Rawlings and his wife, from Greater Faith Revelation Church, traveled to the UAE for ministry work. The couple then traveled to Dubai for sightseeing but had to evacuate their hotel there when the war broke out.

The couple planned to fly home on March 2, but when they arrived at the airport they were turned away. The buildings were closed and security forces stood outside.

"Everybody's supposed to seek shelter. There was a missile, an interception, they intercepted a missile in the air. And the debris fell and tore up a couple of cars. Looked like they had been in an accident," Rawlings says in a video.

On Wednesday, Rawlings posted a video thanking people for praying for their safe return as they continue to wait for a way back home.

"I'm a strong believer and I know that the prayers of the righteous availeth much," Rawlings said in the video. "Prayer is very powerful, very powerful. And so, we ask that you continue. And we know that you will. It's working. It's working. It's working. God is moving and angels are moving on our behalf, and our faith is in God. Our trust is in God completely. We know that he's able. We know there's nothing too hard for God."

Airlines have cancelled more than 20,000 flights since the conflict began, and the U.S. is mobilizing military aircraft to help evacuate citizens.

People stuck on cruise ships and sheltering in hotels across the Middle East are frustrated and desperate to get home.

"I'm mentally exhausted, we are constantly running a multitude of scenarios," one traveler said in a video posted online.

The State Department is urging Americans in the region to register through its crisis intake form so officials can contact them with information about available departure options.

"The U.S. Department of State is taking historic action to assist American citizens who wish to depart the Middle East, return to the United States. In the past several days, over 9,000 American citizens have safely returned from the Middle East, including over 300 from Israel," the agency said in a notice on its website.

Americans who need emergency assistance can contact the department's 24/7 hotline at +1-202-501-4444 from overseas.

Meanwhile, Rawlings says the waiting has been emotionally difficult as he thinks about his family and church members back in Chicago.

For now, the couple continues to pray and remain hopeful as they wait for airports to reopen.