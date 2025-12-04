Navy Admiral Set to Testify on Capitol Hill About Boat Strike in Caribbean That Killed Survivors

The Admiral in charge of the mission that killed two survivors of a boat strike in the Caribbean testifies to Congress Thursday.

During the private hearing, Admiral Frank Bradley is expected to tell lawmakers both men were still in the fight. Meanwhile, President Trump told reporters he's willing to release video of the follow-up strike, if it exists.

Both Republicans and Democrats are pursuing inquiries into the second strike.

New reports say the follow-up attack was ordered as the survivors tried to climb back onto the boat to salvage the drug cargo.

Officials determined they were still "in the fight."

Admiral Frank Bradley, commander of the operation, is scheduled to testify before Congress today.

"Bradley is going to be facing some pretty pointed questions when he sits down with members of Congress," Ben Finley, with the Associated Press, explained. "Some Democrats have alleged that a war crime occurred when the U.S. military struck the survivors of that boat. Others have said they committed murder."

The Trump administration maintains the military acted lawfully and within the rules of armed conflict.

So far, the government has released only one video from the September 2nd strike.

Asked by a reporter, "Will you release video of that strike so that the American people can see for themselves what happened?" Trump responded, "I don't know what they have, but whatever they have we'd certainly release, no problem."

The controversy comes as the Defense Secretary is also under scrutiny for sidestepping government rules by using the encrypted app Signal to share sensitive information of a US military attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen back in March.

This week, a Pentagon watchdog found he shared operational details that, if intercepted, could have put troops at risk.

Hegseth fired back on X, writing, "No classified information. Total exoneration. Case closed. Houthis bombed into submission. Thank you for your attention to this IG report."

Despite growing calls for his resignation, CBN political analyst David Brody says Hegseth is unlikely to step down.

"MAGA still has his back, and it's important to really track that not liberals so much, but where the MAGA base is, and if the MAGA base is frustrated, then you can see something, but I don't see it with Hegseth," Brody said.