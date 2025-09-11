A Nation Remembers 9/11 as Trump Declares 'One Glorious Destiny Under Almighty God'

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a ceremony to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Today was a heavy day for America as many across the nation paused to remember the evil terror attacks perpetrated by Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda of September 11, 2001.

The country reflected on the tragedy that changed the very fabric of the country 24 years ago, leading to the global war on terror and a very different world today.

A somber ceremony was held at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York City, where loved ones read the names of the nearly 3,000 victims who were killed that day.

Of course, that wasn't the only commemoration taking place as 9/11 ceremonies were held across the country, including at the Pentagon where 184 victims lost their lives.

President Trump offered words of comfort there today, vowing to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"We will defend the nation they served, the values they upheld and the freedom for which they died. We will support our troops, we will protect our families, and we will preserve the American way of life for every future generation. We will build taller, grow stronger, fight harder, and soar higher. And together, we will go forward as one people with one heart, one faith, one flag, and one glorious destiny under Almighty God," Trump said.

WATCH: Remembering 9/11 - A Look Back at How America Came Together on September 11, 2001

WARNING: This video contains scenes from that day that may be difficult for some to watch

