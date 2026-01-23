Massive Winter Storm Threatens Snow, Ice, and Long Power Outages Across US

WASHINGTON, D.C. — From New Mexico to Maine, communities across the country are preparing for a massive winter storm expected to impact up to 230 million Americans with snow, ice, and extreme cold.

The sprawling storm system stretches nearly 2,000 miles and is forecast to bring crippling ice to parts of the South, raising serious concerns about widespread power outages. AccuWeather says freezing rain could weigh down trees and power lines, leading to long-lasting disruptions.

"In the dark purple area here, that's the severe icing zone," said AccuWeather meteorologist Jonathan Porter. "That's where we're talking about enough freezing rain to result in the risk for widespread power outages because it weighs down trees and power lines."

At least nine states have already declared states of emergency, including Texas and North Carolina, where forecasters warn the system could produce one of the most historic ice storms in modern history.

In Virginia, Governor Abigail Spanberger urged residents to complete preparations and stay off the roads from Saturday night through Monday morning.

"This will allow not only for the safety and security of our neighbors, but it will allow for faster clearing of roads and ensure greater safety during what we expect will be the most dangerous times on the roads," Spanberger said.

Along the East Coast, including the nation's capital, forecasters are calling for up to a foot of snow, threatening to paralyze travel. Delta Airlines has already canceled flights in at least five states, and other airlines are waiving change fees as the storm advances.

The system is ramping up in New Mexico and Texas on Friday before moving east and pushing up the East Coast, reaching Maine by Sunday.

Dangerous cold will follow close behind. Wind chills could make it feel as cold as 35 below zero in Chicago this weekend.

That combination of snow, ice, and bitter cold could prolong recovery efforts, especially in areas experiencing power outages. Without electricity, many people could be left without heat as temperatures plunge.