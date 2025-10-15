'The Kirk Effect' Spreads Across US Schools and Churches as Erika Kirk Receives His Medal of Freedom

President Trump honored Charlie Kirk at the White House on Tuesday, awarding the nation's highest civilian medal to the slain conservative advocate and outspoken Christian.

The President called Kirk's political and religious influence on young people "unmatched." Supporters say the movement he built is only growing stronger in the aftermath of his assassination.

"Today we're here to honor and remember a fearless champion of liberty and a beloved leader who galvanized the next generation like no one I've ever seen before," said President Trump. "An American patriot of deepest conviction, of the finest quality and highest caliber — the late, great Charlie Kirk."

President Trump posthumously awarded Charlie the Presidential Medal of Freedom on what would have been his 32nd birthday. Members of Congress passed a resolution declaring it a National Day of Remembrance to honor him.

"Charlie always said the next generation will always determine whether freedom endures, and because of you I know that freedom will endure," said Erika Kirk, who received the medal for her husband in the White House Rose Garden.

Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA and its faith-based arm, TPUSA Faith, was fatally shot during a question-and-answer session at Utah Valley University. CBN's Chief Political Analyst, David Brody, says his work debating and educating young people built a strong movement credited for helping get President Trump elected.

"It was just something that President Trump loved about Charlie Kirk – he loves people with talent, and Charlie Kirk oozed talent," said Brody. "And that was an attraction of President Trump, and then they became much closer, sort of like a father-son bond – not just because of the talent but because they spent a lot of time together."

That bond helped cement Kirk's role as one of the most influential voices in the conservative youth movement. His death has sparked what's being called "The Charlie Kirk Effect." A surge of young adults testifying that Charlie's courage in standing up for his faith has them going back to church for the first time in years.

"People that didn't even know Charlie Kirk were moved by this, and you wonder why that was exactly," Brody asked. "Look, I think we're in a spiritual battle and I think people are searching for the truth – and I think Charlie Kirk was speaking about the things of God. Put it all into that blender, if you will, I think you realize people are gravitating – not to Charlie Kirk – but gravitating toward God."

There are signs this effect is tangible – pastors in several states reported attendance spiking by as much as 30% the weekend after his assassination. The signs of spiritual revival have been reported among young men but now women, as well, with Erika Kirk now emerging as a key figure.

"There's a lot of young females trying to find their identity and themselves in a culture gone haywire – and there we find ourselves," said Brody. "God has put Erika Kirk in this moment, dare I say, 'for such a time as this.' So, we have the young male demographic covered with Charlie, the young female demographic seems to be starting to be covered with by the female demographic. It's the way God operates – in totality."

Turning Point USA says it's seeing an unprecedented wave of engagement, reporting more than 37,000 new requests to start high school and college chapters with tens of thousands more students signing up nationwide.

"And to the Turning Point USA chapters that are watching all across America right now, you are the heartbeat of this future and of this movement," said Erika Kirk. "You are living proof that his mission did not die with him; it lives through you. And Charlie always said the next generation will decide whether freedom will endure."

