As Charlie Kirk Honored with Medal of Freedom on His Birthday, TPUSA Super Bowl Show Picks Up Steam

Those closest to slain conservative influencer Charlie Kirk are remembering the values of faith, family, and patriotism that he stood for on what would have been the political activist's 32nd birthday. This day of remembrance comes as President Trump awards Kirk today with the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

As CBN News reported, just over a month ago, the Turning Point USA co-founder was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University on the first stop of his American Comeback Tour.

Kirk's friends and colleagues are sharing how he touched their lives and are also calling for an approved resolution to mark October 14th as a "National Day of Remembrance."

"Charlie Kirk dedicated his life to defending free speech and inspiring a generation to speak boldly," said Students for Life's Kristan Hawkins. "We, the Pro-Life Generation, call on Congress to make today, October 14th, Charlie's birthday, a National Holiday. This is to ensure the spirit of our friend lives on in the hearts and minds of Americans and truth tellers to come."

President Trump has returned from a whirlwind Middle East trip to honor Kirk, whom he called "a friend of mine, a friend of all of us," by awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"It's the greatest honor," Trump said of the award. "And Erika, his beautiful wife, is going to be here, and a lot of people are gonna be here."

Those closest to Kirk weighed in on what the award means for Kirk's legacy.

"Although he was taken from us far too soon, his legacy will inspire generations to come and outlive us all," Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," told Fox News. "He represents the very best of America and is deserving of this and every other possible accolade. Thank you to President Trump for quite literally shifting world events to honor Charlie on what would have been his 32nd birthday."

TPUSA's Chief Operating Officer, Tyler Bowyer told the outlet that the award would encourage the younger generation.

"Charlie will be honored today on behalf of the millions of conservative activists he helped lift up to save the movement and the country. Today in the White House, this award will be felt by every young man and young woman who was impacted by his work. They can wear it too by carrying on doing the work," Bowyer said.

Leaders with Turning Point USA are "carrying on" Kirk's legacy by bringing it to an even larger audience during this year's Super Bowl halftime.

As CBN News reported, TikTok sensation and Christian recording artist Forrest Frank and worship leader Cory Asbury proposed the "insane idea" of putting on an alternative Super Bowl halftime show.

Their idea came in response to the recent announcement that music artist Bad Bunny will be the featured entertainment for the 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show—a 12- to 15-minute slot that could be seen by over 100 million people.

Bad Bunny is widely known for his sexually explicit lyrics.

"What if we did an alternative, family-friendly halftime show for the Super Bowl?" Asbury said in a video on social media. The worship leader proposed inviting Frank to be a part of the show.

"So what if we threw together an alternate show at a different venue with just the biggest Christian artists and glorified the name of Jesus on a gigantic scale, at a gigantic level," Asbury said. "I've already talked to my boy Forrest. He is 'down to clown.'"

Actress Candace Cameron Bure, Christian artists Colton Dixon, Breanna Nix, Tauren Wells, Phil Wickham, and CAIN chimed in, saying they would want to be a part of the event that would potentially be streamed directly to TV or phone.

TPUSA took them up on the "insane idea," reaching out in Asbury's post.

The organization later announced "The All-American Halftime Show," which would celebrate faith, family, and freedom.

HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT



It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show.



Performers and event details coming soon.



2.8.2026https://t.co/HBHGfXj6yU pic.twitter.com/HYUs6BqgVL — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) October 9, 2025

"It's true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show," the organization wrote in an announcement on X. "Performers and event details coming soon."

The show's lineup has yet to be determined, but organizers are currently putting together a group of musical artists who will perform.

