Joe Rogan Is Reportedly Attending Church ‘Consistently,’ Christian Apologist Reveals

Joe Rogan, who recently voiced skepticism about the Big Bang theory of evolution, is reportedly attending church on a regular basis.

The 57-year-old Rogan, one of the most prominent podcasters in popular media, is attending church “consistent[ly],” according to Christian apologist Wesley Huff, who is leading Apologetics Canada.

Huff, who sat down for a marathon episode of Rogan’s podcast in January, said he and the well-known podcast host “have had on-and-off communication since then,” adding, “I can tell you for a fact that he is attending church and that has been a consistent thing.”

He continued, “Things are happening. And he’s a very inquisitive individual, and I think for the better in that he’s communicating with me and other people in his life who are influences that can speak into, you know, these issues of reliability and trustworthiness and verisimilitude of something like the pages of Scripture, and where he should and shouldn’t be looking for the information in regards to that.”

The apologist said he is “very encouraged” by his conversations with Rogan.

“We’re seeing what I don’t think is an exaggeration to say somewhat of a resurgence in interest in these topics that we’ve been talking about,” Huff said, referring to the uptick in Bible sales.

Huff spoke in late February on the “Living Waters” podcast about his conversation with Rogan, saying he found Rogan’s comments and questions about Jesus hopeful.

“I definitely got the vibe that he was mulling over the question about Jesus in a very thoughtful way,” Huff said. “What I said to Rogan was, ‘If Jesus is simply a moral example, you just need someone to pattern yourself after; you don’t need someone to save you.’ Because, in that sense, you can save yourself. And I honestly think the Jesus of history — the Jesus we read about in Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John — does not give you that option. In fact, He gives you the opposite: He says you cannot do it. You will strive and you will strive and you will end up working your way to hell.”

As CBN News Digital previously reported, Rogan caused waves recently, when he cast doubt on the plausibility of the Big Bang theory of evolution, admitting it’s much easier — and even more logical — to conclude there is a Creator, like the resurrected Jesus, who sparked the beginning of life.

“It’s funny, because people will be incredulous about the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but yet, they’re convinced that the entire universe was smaller than a head of a pin and that for no reason that anyone has adequately explained to me, instantaneously became everything?” he said.

You can check out that full story here.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about the faith and family journeys of high-profile individuals, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior as well as films and TV programs that may not line up with the Word of God. We are simply reporting positive developments in their lives. As always, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the knowledge of God would grow in all of our lives.