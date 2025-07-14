‘God Alone Saved Me’: Trump Reflects on Anniversary of Assassination Attempt, Says God Preserved Him

President Donald Trump is reflecting on the one-year anniversary of the day a failed assassin attempted to end his life at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, saying he is confident it was God who saved him for a “righteous purpose.”

“It remains my firm conviction that God alone saved me that day for a righteous purpose: to restore our beloved Republic to greatness and to rescue our Nation from those who seek its ruin,” the president wrote in a lengthy statement posted to the White House website.

Trump, 79, said the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, “came within a quarter inch of ending my life and silencing our movement to restore American greatness” but credited “the hand of providence and the grace of Almighty God” for his life being spared.

“As we commemorate one year since the harrowing events of July 13, 2024,” he wrote, “we reaffirm that the American spirit has and will always triumph over forces of evil and destruction.”

The president continued:

Those who carry scars from that July evening defended our Republic during one of our Nation’s darkest hours—running to the injured amid chaos and uncertainty to provide comfort and lifesaving care. Doctors and first responders rushed to help the wounded, rallygoers guided their fellow citizens to safety, and patriots raised their fists in the air in an outpouring of support and national pride. These men and women arrived at the rally grounds as ordinary Americans, but left as heroes. They represent the very best of our Nation, and we are forever indebted for their kindness and compassion.

He then turned toward honoring Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief and volunteer firefighter from Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania, who was killed at the rally. The 50-year-old Comperatore died heroically, shielding his wife and daughters from stray bullets.

“[O]ne name stands above all for selfless service and ultimate sacrifice on that fateful day,” wrote Trump. “The world will never forget the tragic loss of Corey Comperatore, a firefighter, veteran, and devoted husband and father.”

He added, “When gunfire erupted, Corey did not hesitate to protect his wife and two daughters. He died a hero, and we are eternally grateful for his inspiring love, valor, and faithfulness.”

The White House posted a video of Corey’s wife, Helen, and their two daughters, Allyson and Kaylee, recalling their husband and father’s heroism:

One year later, our hearts remain with the Comperatore family. Corey’s courage and love for his family reflect the very best of America. President Trump remains committed to honoring Corey’s legacy and securing justice in his name. pic.twitter.com/NysOfoFgdV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 13, 2025

The anniversary of the failed assassination attempt marked the release of a U.S. Senate report detailing a “disturbing pattern of communications failures and negligence” on the part of the U.S. Secret Service.

Released Sunday by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, the report found the Secret Service denied numerous requests from Trump’s security detail for additional resources. Additionally, the analysis concluded there were a series of technical issues and communications breakdowns.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that former President Joe Biden’s Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who has since resigned, “did not tell the truth” when she testified before Congress that no security assets were denied at the Butler rally.

Sean Curran, the Trump-appointed director of the Secret Service, told Axios his agency had received the report and would be implementing changes to address the issues in the Senate analysis.

“Following the events of July 13,” he said, “the Secret Service took a serious look at our operations and implemented substantive reforms to address the failures that occurred that day.”

