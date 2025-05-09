Finding Peace During Unexpected Pregnancy and Joy in Motherhood

Like many young couples who become unexpectedly pregnant, my boyfriend and I were consumed with questions and wondered where we'd find support when my pregnancy test came back positive. As new transplants to Maryland, where we lived far from our families for the very first time, we felt we had nowhere to turn.

We sought out the closest women's health clinic we could find, which happened to be our local pregnancy resource center just down the street. Little did I realize when I walked through their doors in search of an answer to one question - "am I really pregnant?" - that I would discover a resource that would profoundly change my life and empower me to give birth to my sweet son, Milo, just nine months later.



Among a wealth of information the center shared with me was a brochure for a free mentorship program to help women facing unexpected pregnancies. Their brochure instantly resonated with me because, as a first-time mom, I found the concept of being totally responsible for a new living person quite daunting. Even though we had decided to jump feet-first into the adventure of parenting, I knew we'd need all the help we could get and quickly reached out to them.



I was put in touch with one of their mentors, Kaitlyn, and told I could reach out around the clock with any questions about the joys and trials of motherhood. I appreciated that Kaitlyn was about my age and had a few young children herself, allowing her to empathize with my fears and better provide me with the peace and knowledge I sought. I could video call or text Kaitlyn at every step and stage of Milo's development, and she soon became one of my close friends. When I thought I was having contractions, Kaitlyn was just a phone call away to walk me through what I was experiencing. Kaitlyn even made the trip from her home in Wisconsin to Maryland just to be with me for Milo's baby shower.



Kaitlyn gave me the confidence I needed to care for Milo, before and after birth. Any question I had, I had Kaitlyn in my back pocket – just a quick text or phone call away – with an answer. Kaitlyn even helped me pick out a pump and build out my baby registry to ensure that I had all the supplies I needed when Milo arrived. The reassurance of knowing we had someone in our corner helped us go from 'how are we going to do this?' to 'we can do this.'



Now that Milo is six months old, I often have questions about his developing behavior, questions Kaitlyn is still there to answer. When I worry that he cries louder or more often, she reminds me that his teeth may come in soon. When I flew on a plane with Milo for the first time, Kaitlyn told me exactly what to expect.

It's like having a best friend and cheerleader on speed-dial.



To expecting mothers across the country – even as far as Alaska and Hawaii – you don't have to do this alone. Look for pregnancy centers and mentorship programs in your neighborhood or virtually. Thanks to the support I received from Kaitlyn and the Leap for Joy mentorship program, I not only discovered the confidence to give Milo the love and care he deserves, I also found a new friend.

With support, motherhood is far less daunting and far more rewarding than anything I've ever experienced. Seeing my son grow, laugh and discover the world around him has become my greatest joy, and I wouldn't have started on this journey half as knowledgeable without the help of this new friend. It really does take a village.



***Faith Evans is 24, mom to Milo and lives in Maryland.