Faith Leaders Decry Colorado Bill as 'Godless,' Threat to Parental Rights

A bill advancing in Colorado could make it illegal to refer to someone by the wrong pronoun or use their birth name—an idea supporters say protects transgender individuals, but one that faith leaders call "godless" and a threat to religious freedom and parental rights.

House Bill 1312 would add "misgendering" and "deadnaming" to Colorado's Anti-Discrimination Act if it becomes law. It has passed the House and now awaits a Senate vote that could send it to Gov. Jared Polis's desk.

The bill defines "misgendering" as intentionally referring to someone using a different pronoun, while "deadnaming" means purposely using their birth name rather than their chosen name. At the center of the controversy is a provision calling on courts to consider a parent using either of those toward their child as coercive control in custody cases.

Critics charge this could put parents in the backseat when it comes to raising their own children.

"Well, first and foremost, it harms children. There's just no doubt about it," said Brent Leatherwood, President of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention.

"It makes the state of Colorado this sort of safe haven for this radical transgender insanity," Leatherwood continued. "Moreover, it tries to insert the state in really horrible ways between parents and children."

Meg Kilgannon of the Family Research Council also expressed concern, saying, "This bill regarding parental rights is really, really concerning — saying that, if a parent does not adopt a name that a child chooses for him or herself, that if a parent calls them by a name they gave them the day they were born, that that parent is guilty of child abuse — and that the implications of that is a child could be removed from custody."

Meanwhile, supporters like Rep. Yara Zokaie call it a vital step to protect transgender-identifying individuals from harassment and threats. "Colorado is increasingly seen as a refuge for trans and queer folks," said Zokaie. "This bill will protect parents in states that are increasingly criminalizing the very act of seeing your child for who they are."

In a bulletin insert for Colorado churches, the ERLC states: "If passed, this bill will force people to use language that violates their consciences and religious beliefs. It would also expose individuals, ministries, and religious organizations to legal action for simply affirming a biblical worldview of sex and gender."

Faith leaders and conservative activists rallied at the Colorado State Capitol, standing against what they call "the woke gender mob." And national Baptist leaders flew into Denver to join local churches in calling for the defense of children, faith, and free speech.

"I'm just gonna say one thing to the Devil ... this is God's state," said Sean Cole of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Cole described the bill as a spiritual battle and a test for the church, "Because this type of tyranny is from the pit of hell. And it's a spiritual battle for the soul."

Across Colorado, a grassroots movement called "Fight 1312" is gaining traction, urging Christians to engage in what faith leaders describe as a fundamental spiritual and scriptural conflict. Pastor Matt Patrick said it's not about politics, but standing for biblical truth, regardless of backlash.

"It would be a lot easier to not get up here and talk about political things. But we are the church, and we must stand for truth. And when the truth of God is being defied, we must call it out," Patrick said. "And my job as a pastor is to tell you what is true, right and good from the word of God."

Leatherwood added, "The state should be using its authority for good and to restrain evil. And this legislation, I would say, it actually seeks to codify evil, and that's wrong. In fact, it's probably, with all due respect to the individual that it's named after, the most unloving thing that leaders in Colorado could do."

With a solid Democrat majority in the Colorado Senate and Governor Jared Polis indicating his likely support, House Bill 1312 stands on the brink of becoming law. Significant questions, however, remain about its practical application and the delicate balance between faith, parental rights, and individual identity.

