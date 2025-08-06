Experts Sound Alarm Over Dangerous Health Risks from Microplastics and Nanoplastics

Plastics can be found in almost all parts of life. Even when they are tossed in the trash, evidence indicates that plastics degrade, but never disappear. That's why health experts recommend attempting to minimize exposure to them.

Not only does plastic stay in the environment indefinitely, scientists have discovered the plastic that breaks down into little, likely toxic, particles makes its way into our bodies. Those remains are called microplastics and their smaller counterparts, nanoplastics.

Christopher Hine, PhD, a researcher in the Department of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Sciences at Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute, told CBN News more people need to become aware of these hazards.

"You need very sophisticated machinery and equipment to detect nanoplastics," he said. "Most microplastics you also can't see with the naked eye, but there are a few that you can, about the size of a pencil eraser."

Plastics in Human Tissues

Scientists became concerned after discovering microplastics in a wide range of body tissues including the kidneys, testicles, heart, and brain. Some organs, like the brain, appear more vulnerable.

Alzheimer's researcher Dr. Dale Bredesen told CBN News the latest information regarding microplastics and the brain is alarming.

"Microplastics turn out to concentrate in the brain far more than the liver or the kidney," he said. "That's just been published recently and they are associated with increased risk for cognitive decline, unfortunately."

Looking further, scientists found ten times as much plastic in the brains of deceased individuals who had been diagnosed with dementia, compared to those without the condition.

Heart surgeon Dr. Steven Gundry is also warning people about the dangers of these tiny toxins.

"The story about microplastics gets worse with almost every passing month," he said.

Dr. Gundry points to research showing that plastic in a human's arteries puts them at greater risk of death in case of a cardiovascular event such as a heart attack or stroke.

"Blockages just from these microplastics," he said, "because these are actually foreign material. And we had no idea that these guys even existed until we started looking for them."

Microplastics can also disrupt the gut microbiome.

"The more microplastics we ingest, we start really changing the bacteria in our gut and we prevent the bacteria in our gut from making really important compounds," Dr. Gundry said. "One of them, believe it or not, is hydrogen gas."

Microplastics and nanoplastics have also been discovered to interfere with the body's hormone system.

"You can have a disruption of estrogen signaling," said Dr. Hine. "You can also disrupt thyroid hormone signaling."

They've also been linked to an increased risk of cancer.

What You Can Do

Experts recommend avoiding plastic when possible. It can be an overwhelming task, but we can start by drinking water out of reusable metal or glass bottles instead of plastic ones...when possible. Experts caution that if it's not possible, don't skimp on the water.

"I definitely don't want individuals to suffer from dehydration, especially in the hot summer," said Dr. Hine. "And so by all means, it's far better to drink water out of a plastic container than not drink any water at all."

If you use plastic water bottles, don't leave them in a hot car or in direct sunlight, because UV rays can break down the plastic which can get into the drinking water.

Avoid putting plastic in the microwave because heat can cause it to leach into the food. Likewise, when ordering take-out, if the food comes in a plastic container, experts recommend taking it out of the plastic right away, pointing out that it's best to transfer food from plastic containers to glass or metal when storing in the refrigerator or freezer.

Experts also recommend avoiding putting plastic in the dishwasher. Also, avoid non-stick pans like Teflon, which can leach microplastics into food.

Another tip: get rid of plastic cutting boards and opt for wooden ones.

Plastic Is Everywhere

While experts say the most effective way to begin reducing our exposure to microplastics is to minimize ingesting them from the foods and beverages we consume, there are also other ways to mitigate risk.

For example, microplastics can be found in our personal care products like cosmetics and containers housing prescriptions and other personal care items.

"Plastic breaks down over time," said Dr. Hine, "That leaches into the product and that gets into our body. So if you have objects in your house, even cosmetics that are expired, I would recommend throwing them away."

Synthetic fabrics often contain microplastics, so experts recommend buying natural fibers such as 100% cotton or wool. Wash synthetic clothing less frequently. Full loads of laundry and line drying can help minimize microplastic shedding.

It can also help to frequently vacuum using a HEPA filter and dust your home to remove microplastics from your living space.

