Colorado Terrorist in US Illegally, Yelled 'Free Palestine' and Used a Makeshift Flamethrower

Another devastating terror attack has been perpetrated against Jews here in America. A pro-Israel group was sprayed with fire on Sunday at a peaceful demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, leaving eight people injured, almost all of them senior citizens.

A man shouting "Free Palestine" burned the victims with fire and threw Molotov cocktails into a crowd at a pedestrian mall in Boulder, scorching people who were walking to raise awareness for the plight of the Israeli hostages who have been held captive for more than 600 days in Gaza. The F.B.I. says it's investigating the incident as a terror attack.

One bureau official called it "targeted terror," although the Boulder police chief was initially reluctant to call it terrorism.

Police arrested a subject identified as Mohamed Sobry Soliman, 45, an Egyptian national. Authorities did not share details about Soliman, who was reportedly injured in the attack.

The White House called Soliman an "illegal alien." White House Advisor Stephen Miller stated, “He was granted a tourist visa by the Biden Administration, and then he illegally overstayed that visa. In response, the Biden Administration gave him a work permit."

The victims were part of a weekly walking group called Run for Their Lives and ranged in age from 67 to 88. Their wounds were described as ranging from minor to serious.

Eyewitness Alex Osante said, "I saw fire, I saw people falling and screaming and crying and tripping. I saw the attacker have a Molotov, he had three Molotov cocktails, one of them he threw inside of a group at the group, and one lady lit on fire from head to toe and then the other four people were also injured and in the fire but not as bad as the first one."

Another eyewitness reported seeing "shoots of fire, linear, about 20 feet long."

The attack comes just two weeks after another man acting in the name of Palestinians reportedly admitted to the shooting deaths of two young staffers from the Israeli Embassy in Washington outside a Jewish museum.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who is Jewish, observed that the attack occurred on the eve of the Shavuot holiday.

“As the Jewish community reels from the recent antisemitic murders in Washington, DC, it is unfathomable that the community is facing another antisemitic attack here in Boulder, on the eve of the holiday of Shavuot," he observed.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser issued a statement saying, "This attack appears to be a hate crime given the group that was targeted," noting that the people gathered to support the hostages were Jewish.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a statement, said he, his wife, and the entire nation of Israel were praying for the full recovery of the people wounded in the attack. He blamed the attack on "blood libels against the Jewish state and people."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar posted on X, "Shocked by the terrible antisemitic terror attack targeting Jews in Boulder, Colorado."

Sa'ar continued, "This is pure antisemitism, fueled by the blood libels spread in the media. I spoke with our Ambassador in the US and our Consul General in LA. I pray for those who were wounded in the attack."

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Colorado announced it is “outraged and heartbroken” over the attack.

The head of the group, Brandon Rattiner, added, “Our community has consistently warned that hateful and reductive rhetoric about Israel and Jews puts us in danger. We’re not being alarmist – we’re just paying attention. Violence against Jews is immoral and must end.”