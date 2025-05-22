Staff Members of Israeli Embassy Killed in Shooting Near Jewish Museum in DC

"I did this for Gaza".

Those are the chilling words from the suspect in the murder of a Jewish couple outside a Washington, D.C., museum Wednesday night.

The couple, who were planning to be engaged in Jerusalem next week, were staff members at the Israeli embassy.

As the suspect was taken into custody, he shouted: "Free, free Palestine."

A visibly shaken witness recounted the moment he saw the shooter murder the young couple at close range.

"I was walking by and a guy came up and it looked like a gun," said John Elleson. "I couldn't tell what it was, but I heard it afterward, the shots. And he shot this young couple."

The victims – Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim – were planning to get engaged.

"The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem," said Yechiel Leiter, Israeli Ambassador to the United States. "They were a beautiful couple who came to enjoy an evening in Washington's cultural center."

The two had just left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the suspect approached them.

"Prior to the shooting, the suspect was observed pacing back and forth outside of the museum," said Pamela Smith with D.C. Metropolitan Police Dept. "He approached a group of 4 people, produced a handgun, and opened fire, striking both of our decedents."

"And then he ran inside and yelled something. I couldn't quite make it out, what he said. He just ran up. It was terrible. I don't know what, it was terrible," recounted Elleson.

Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez, ran inside the museum, where he was arrested by security.

"The suspect chanted, "free, free Palestine" while in custody," said Smith.

One witness says she gave the suspect water just before his arrest, unaware of the crime he had just perpetrated.

"That's when he reaches into his backpack and pulls out a keffiyeh and says 'I did it. I did this for Gaza,'" said Katie Kalisher.

The Times of Israel says the suspect was reportedly a member of a radical left-wing group that advocated on behalf of Palestinians.

President Trump condemned the attack on social media, saying "These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims."

"I spoke to the president of the United States multiple times tonight," said Pam Bondi, United States Attorney General. "On behalf of the president, his prayers are with all of us. All of the Jewish community, everyone in Washington, D.C."

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement, saying "We are witness to the terrible cost of the antisemitism and wild incitement against the State of Israel. Blood libels against Israel have a cost in blood and must be fought to the utmost."