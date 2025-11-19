Christianity Today Names Dr. Nicole Martin as New President and CEO

The global media ministry Christianity Today has announced Dr. Nicole Martin as its new president and CEO. Martin, the first woman to lead the organization, brings more than 25 years of academic and ministry leadership experience to the role, most recently serving as chief operating officer for Christianity Today.

She replaces former president and CEO Timothy Dalrymple, who left earlier this year to become president of the John Templeton Foundation.

Evangelist Billy Graham founded the magazine in 1956, and it quickly became a flagship publication for evangelicals in America. Today, with a variety of digital and print media platforms, Christianity Today reaches more than four million people around the world every month.

Martin is the founder and executive director of Soulfire International Ministries and has served in several roles at the American Bible Society.

She currently holds leadership positions on the boards of the National Association of Evangelicals, Fuller Theological Seminary, and the Center for Christianity and Public Life.

Martin received her Master of Divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary.

