China Biowarfare No Longer 'Far-Off Threat', Biolab Found in US Neighborhood

Late last month, U.S. authorities discovered a Chinese-linked biolab in a quiet American neighborhood. They seized over 1,000 suspicious biological agents from a home in Las Vegas.

Experts are warning: covert labs like this could lead to biological warfare, right in our own backyards.

On January 31, SWAT teams and hazmat crews swarmed a Las Vegas home. What they found was shocking: a secret biological lab hidden in a garage, right in the middle of a neighborhood.

The lab was tied to the same Chinese national who was arrested back in 2023 for operating an illegal biolab in Reedley, California. That's where authorities discovered deadly pathogens—Ebola, HIV, tuberculosis, malaria—and even genetically modified mice.

BlackOps Partners CEO and counterintelligence expert Casey Fleming said these two labs are just the beginning of something much more dangerous. He believes Chinese biowarfare is no longer some far-off threat.

"The one in California was actually in a warehouse area. But this is in a residential home, so it's less likely to be discovered, but a whole assortment of very, very nasty viruses, very, lethal viruses."

Fleming believes the Reedley and Las Vegas labs were not uncommon discoveries.

"You have to assume that there are more out there. The intended purpose is to kill Americans and to emanate it from U.S. soil," he explained.

Fleming is the author of the book, Red Tsunami: The Silent Storm Killing Your Freedom.

He contends that the biolabs here in the U.S. are just one piece of a much larger plan by the CCP.

"27 years ago, the Chinese Communist Party said, we don't want to go up against the U.S. militarily. We want to do everything but that. So they redefined what war is. We think war is binary, and it involves our military, and that's not the way we can think anymore. This war is about every man, woman, and child being on the front lines to weaken the United States," he said.

It's about unconventional warfare, not just bombs and bullets. Mites, fungi, and even viruses are targeting our crops with the goal to wipe out America's harvest.

And there's more. Imagine another pandemic, like Covid-19. But this time, it starts right here in the U.S., not overseas.

"The Chinese Communist Party is actually working on Covid-2 and Covid-3, and other very, very lethal viruses in the Wuhan lab. Now, these are a combination of those that have been stolen from U.S. labs. They've been stolen from Canadian labs."

Stolen pathogens brought into the United States, undetected by the FBI and Homeland Security.

What does Fleming believe must be done to stop it?

"Number one, stop buying Chinese goods and services, period. And stop investing in companies that are doing business in China. You're only feeding and funding your enemy."

Fleming contends Americans are ultimately engaged in a spiritual battle.

"If you want to boil it completely down. This is God versus Satan in all of its forms."





