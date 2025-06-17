Chicago Celebrates Pope Leo and a Renewed Interest in the Catholic Church

CHICAGO – While tens of thousands flooded downtown streets for the "No Kings" anti-Trump protests over the weekend, the Windy City's south side drew a very different kind of crowd. Thousands attended a celebration at the home of the Chicago White Sox to honor the city's newest hometown hero: Pope Leo XIV.

Both inside and outside Rate Field, songs of praise and worship filled the air for a special mass featuring stories about the new pope – a man many in the city knew as Bob Prevost, a native Chicagoan and an avid White Sox fan.

The pope greeted the crowd from the Vatican by video. Many watched the big screen, moved by his selection to lead the Roman Catholic Church and drawn in by his words to boost their faith.

Sister Elizabeth Ann Yocius, a nun with the Sisters of St. Casimir, attended the weekend celebration at the ballpark. She told CBN News she never imagined an American pontiff leading the Catholic Church.

"When I heard the announcer say 'Roberto', I'm like, 'It's him. He got it!'" she said, recalling when she learned about his election last May.

After the news, she and her fellow sisters remembered that the new pope was an old friend to their community. They quickly tracked down photos of him offering a blessing to honor their founder, the Venerable Mother Maria Kaupas. That was back on August 28, 1999.

"So Father Robert Prevost—who we know, became Pope Leo, and we're very happy about that—was the celebrant. And he blessed the sarcophagus where Mother Maria's remains are," Yocius added.

For many, the service reaffirmed their faith.

"God is always with you," said 10-year-old Emma Sertuche, describing the feeling of the gathering. "All the people that are here just to enjoy that, it just feels so touching."

Others said they came not only to show their support of the new pope, but to pray.

"That the Holy Spirit has chosen one among us… it's very exciting," explained Sister Christine Nantaba, a Ugandan nun who works as a missionary with the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Reparatrix-Ggogonya.

"And we're here to support him, to pray for him and his ministry," Nantaba added.

The pope delivered a special message to young people.

"I'd like to say that you are the promise of hope for so many of us," Pope Leo said. "The world looks to you as you look around yourselves and say: we need you, we want you to come together to share with us in this common mission, as Church and in society, of announcing a message of true hope and of promoting peace, promoting harmony, among all peoples."

He encouraged young adherents to open their hearts to God, to serve in community, and to be a light in the world.

Young Catholics, like Jeffrey Smith, already feel a connection to Leo. He left his graduation ceremony at DePaul University and went directly to mass at Rate Field. "We had this planned out: a full day of activity. I've been up since 5:30," he told CBN News.

Catholic youth workers say they've also witnessed a renewed interest in the faith.

"Especially the kids that are from Chicago, they like all know the pope," explained Suzie Kress, a mission worker with Totus Tuus. "They're like, 'Yeah! Pope Leo!'"



Other Catholics believe this is just the beginning of the effect of Pope Leo, the first American pope.

"I know a lot have left, but I guarantee you there's going to be a lot more people coming back," said Andrea Borucke, who drove an hour to attend mass, while sporting a Pope Leo t-shirt.