Trump's Presidential Salute to the US Army Comes on 250th Anniversary

The Army is commemorating its 250th anniversary with a festival and parade in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 14. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – If you have ever served in any branch of the U.S. military, you have likely marched in a parade. There is a sense of pride that overwhelms you when you march past the throngs of people gathered along the parade route to watch as you march by. Your heart swells with a sense of duty and honor as you pass by the reviewing stand.

Thousands of soldiers of the United States Army will experience this when they march through Washington, D.C. this weekend. They will pass President Trump, who will be present in the reviewing stand, as the Army celebrates a big 250-year milestone. President Trump has long wanted a patriotic military parade, and Saturday, he will get his wish.

As America’s oldest military organization, the U.S. Army has now been around for a quarter of a millennium. The commander in chief will join thousands in the nation’s capital to celebrate the anniversary.

Tanks and other Army equipment have arrived in the nation’s capital by train to take part in the celebration. The military parade will feature hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft, along with thousands of marching soldiers going by the Lincoln Memorial and down Constitution Avenue.

President Trump says he is looking forward to the parade. “We’re celebrating the Army on Flag Day. And it’s not my birthday. It is my birthday, but I’m not celebrating my birthday—I’m celebrating Flag Day, it happens to be the same day. So I take a little heat. But Flag Day is the appropriate date. And we’re celebrating 250 years of the Army. A great service. And remember, you know, think of it—we won so much. We won World War One, World War Two, so much else. And then we became politically correct.”

The Army’s parade is designated as a National Special Security Event. Fencing has been placed along the perimeter of the White House as the Secret Service, FBI, and D.C. Metro Police work together to ensure the safety of those attending.

Matt McCall, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service Washington Field Office, said, “On the ground, we’re taking proactive steps to reinforce the area. You will see 18.5 miles of anti-scale fencing, 17 miles of bike rack, concrete barriers, 175 magnetometers, and officers from federal, state, and local agencies standing post. You may also notice multiple drones operating in the area. These are great tools for law enforcement, situational awareness, and part of our layered security strategy. Rest assured, all drones will be owned and operated by the Secret Service or our partners. So please do not be alarmed.”

Throughout the day, the event will include concerts, fitness competitions, and military equipment displays on the National Mall, followed by a concert and fireworks.

Kamil Sztalkoper, Public Affairs Director of the Army’s Third Armored Corps, explains the event will serve as a great opportunity for the military to share its mission with the general public: “Overall, this is like a big recruiting event, telling the story of the U.S. Army and its rich history, its rich heritage that’s existed for 250 years.”

While cost estimates for the event run between $25 and $40 million, officials believe the value of showcasing this military history and patriotism will be worth the investment.



