Trump Admin Declares June Is No Longer 'Pride Month', Retail Stores Backtrack on LGBT Displays

The White House has officially declared that June will no longer be LGBT-Pride Month. This comes as GOP leaders in Congress head in the same direction and more companies back away from pushing rainbow flags and other LGBT-themed items in retail stores.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Tuesday the White House has "no plans" to issue a proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month.

"There are no plans for a proclamation for the month of June," Leavitt said, "but I can tell you this president is very proud to be a president for all Americans, regardless of race, religion, or creed."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Education published a new report Monday declaring that June will now be recognized as "Title IX" Month, in honor of the 53rd anniversary of Title IX of the Educational Amendments (1972) being signed into law.

"June will now be dedicated to commemorating women and celebrating their struggle for, and achievement of, equal educational opportunity. Throughout the month, the Department will highlight actions taken to reverse the Biden Administration's legacy of undermining Title IX and announce additional actions to protect women in line with the true purpose of Title IX," the declaration reads.

GOP lawmakers have plans to go a step further, announcing a resolution that will declare June as "Family Month," the Daily Wire first reported.

Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-IL) introduced the resolution that points out the foundational importance of the nuclear family in building a strong nation while at the same time condemning Pride Month as "perverse" celebrations that "denigrate the nuclear family."



One might describe the text of the resolution as "based." pic.twitter.com/1rE6gSLOGY — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 3, 2025

"The American family is under relentless attack from a radical leftist agenda that seeks to erase truth, redefine marriage, and confuse our children," Miller told The Daily Wire. "By recognizing June as Family Month, we reject the lie of 'Pride' and instead honor God's timeless and perfect design. If we truly want to restore our nation, we must stand united to protect and uphold the foundation upon which it was built — the family."

Several organizations, including Moms for America, the American Family Project, and the Family Research Council, support Miller's resolution.

In 1999, former President Bill Clinton named June "Gay and Lesbian Month." A decade later, then-President Barack Obama expanded it by including bisexual and transgender people and renamed it "LGBT Pride Month." In 2021, the Biden administration further expanded the observance to include Queers – dubbing the observance "LGBTQ+ Pride Month."

During his first term, President Trump declined to issue a proclamation for Pride Month but instead became the first Republican president to shine a light on his administration's effort to decriminalize homosexuality worldwide, The Hill reports.

"As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation," Trump wrote on the social platform X, then Twitter, in 2019. "My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!"

During his second term, the president has taken a more aggressive approach in pushing back against gender ideology as transgender issues have dominated headlines regarding public schools, women's sports, and parental rights.

As CBN News reported, within the first 10 days of office, Trump declared, "There are only two genders: male and female," and signed an executive order titled "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government."

The executive order outlined that "radical gender ideology has devastated biological truth and women's safety and opportunity," and will protect Americans' First Amendment and statutory rights to recognize the biological and binary nature of sex.

"Men and women are equal but have obvious sexual differences," it reads. "If federal policies promote such an obvious falsehood that men can become women, the government will forfeit all credibility. The government must maintain a commitment to recognizing biological reality to maintain the trust of the American people."

READ: VA Finds 'Disturbing' Result in Loudoun County Trans Locker Room Case, Refers Case to DOJ

Early moves by the administration to roll back DEI initiatives in the federal government were followed by retailers shutting down DEI programs — an optional decision.

This year, many retail chains and major brands have remained fairly quiet about promoting LGBT-related campaigns at the start of the month of June.

According to a survey of more than 200 corporate executives conducted by Gravity Research, 39% of companies report scaling back their Pride Month engagements this year.

Retailers, like Target and Bud Light, say boycotts and protests by conservatives from major outlets and companies are finally being felt in the bottom line.

As CBN News reported, Target lost $9 billion in one week in 2023 after it began advertising gay pride products, including items for transgender women, in early May.

"It's clear that the administration and their supporters are driving the change," Luke Hartig, the president of Gravity Research, told CNN. "Companies are under increasing pressure not to engage and speak out on issues."

Target appears to be taking a different approach this year by launching fewer LGBT "inclusive" products in "select stores."

Other retail branches are going with a more patriotic theme instead.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news updates from a Christian perspective.***