Supreme Court Clears Way for Deportations, Trump Admin Calls It a Judicial 'Smackdown'

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Supreme Court delivered a big win for the Trump administration late on Monday night, clearing the way for more deportations under an 18th-century wartime law.

While deportations may now resume, the high court also said migrants must now be given due process to challenge their removal.

All nine justices agreed migrants detained in the U.S. must be given advance notice and the opportunity to challenge their deportation. However, there was significant division over the rest of the decision. Justice Amy Coney Barrett partially sided with the liberal dissenting judges, disagreeing with the majority over where and how migrants should be detained.

This ruling overturns an order by Judge James Boasberg, which had blocked the Trump administration from proceeding with Venezuelan deportation flights, questioning the legality of using the Alien Enemies Act. The high court did not directly address the use of that law, but rather overturned the lower court decision on a procedural basis, saying Boasberg never had jurisdiction because the case was filed in the wrong court. The justices said it should have been filed in Texas, where the Venezuelans are being held, rather than in Washington.

On Tuesday, Judge Boasberg canceled a hearing previously scheduled to review the Trump administration's actions. President Trump took to social media to celebrate the High Court's ruling, writing on Truth Social, "A great day for justice in America."

At today's briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the ruling a "smackdown" of a rogue left-wing judge who attempted to stop the president from using his core constitutional powers.

Leavitt said, "The highest court in the land made it clear that the President of the United States has the power to protect our homeland and forcibly remove foreign terrorists who pose a grave threat to families and communities. Thank you to the Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law and protecting the Constitution."

Leavitt said the Trump administration's message to any other MS-13 or Tren de Aragua members remaining in the U.S. is: Deport yourself now or you'll be locked up and sent back to your home country.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also weighed in on the case of a Maryland man, who the White House admits was wrongfully deported due to an administrative error.

The high court paused a deadline that had demanded Kilmar Abrego Garcia be returned to the U.S. by midnight last night and announced plans to look into the case further. Speaking outside the White House today, Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Justice Department believes Abrego Garcia should remain in prison.

Bondi said, "He is a known gang member, ICE testified he was a gang member, and we believe he should stay where he is."

In another announcement today, the White House said the President of El Salvador will visit Washington next week to further discuss arrangements with the U.S. to house Tren de Aragua gang members in its prison.

