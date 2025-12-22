Push Grows to Build John Adams Family Memorial Ahead of America's 250th Anniversary

WASHINGTON — As the United States prepares to celebrate 250 years of independence this summer, momentum is building in Washington to honor one of the nation's most influential founding families—the Adamses—with a new memorial in the nation's capital.

Rep. John Moolenaar (R–Mich.) has introduced legislation known as the John Adams – Great American Heroes Act.

"It's important to recognize the founding family—the Adams family—who is so prolific in American history," Moolenaar told CBN News. "When you think of John Adams, his son John Quincy Adams—both served as presidents. John and Abigail Adams were the first occupants of the White House. John Adams worked with Thomas Jefferson on a small committee that drafted the Declaration of Independence."

The bipartisan bill would extend the Adams Memorial Commission and officially designate a site for the memorial. It is currently awaiting a full vote in the House of Representatives before likely advancing to the Senate and, ultimately, the president's desk.

Moolenaar says the timing is significant.

"As we look at the 250th anniversary, it's really important that we look at our founding principles and celebrate them as a nation," he said. "But also recalibrate and make sure we're grounding those principles in our daily lives."

Jackie Gingrich Cushman chairs the Adams Memorial Commission and also serves as president of the Adams Memorial Foundation. She says interest in America's founders has surged ahead of the historic anniversary.

"I am so blessed to be involved in both of these endeavors," Cushman said. "I knew kind of the basics when I began this project, and I didn't seek it out. When people ask me how I got involved, I say that God has a sense of humor because I've been involved in other things—but nothing like this."

CLICK HERE to Make a Difference Through CBN!

The foundation is working to raise $100 million for the memorial—half from private donations and half from the federal government. For now, Cushman says the focus is on educating the public about the Adams family's contributions to the nation.

"John Adams was a lawyer—a circuit lawyer. He didn't come from money," Cushman explained. "Washington had money. Jefferson had money. He didn't have any. Abigail, his wife, kept the farm going and provided the income they needed to survive while he served our country."

John Adams was among the strongest voices for independence on the floor of the Continental Congress. He pushed for Thomas Jefferson to write the Declaration of Independence and nominated George Washington as commander in chief of the Continental Army.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Adams went on to serve as the nation's first vice president before becoming its second president. After losing his bid for a second term, he returned to public life as a lawmaker and became a staunch advocate against slavery. He also authored the Massachusetts Constitution, which later served as a model for the U.S. Constitution.

Cushman says what makes the proposed memorial unique is its focus on family.

"One of the things I love about this project is that it's a family memorial," she said. "We don't have family memorials, and families are so important to our country. I think it's really fitting that they be recognized as a family."

Under the legislation, the memorial would be located in President's Park, just south of the White House.

"This bill designates an area near the White House," Moolenaar said. "You'd have the White House, the Adams Memorial, the Washington Monument, and the Jefferson Memorial all in a line. It would recognize this founding group of leaders who have meant so much to our country."

As for the design, Cushman says it will reflect the Adamses' New England roots.

"We've talked about something that's very Adams-appropriate," she said. "Think New England—not big and huge, not Jeffersonian. Maybe a library and a garden, something that reflects New England architecture and is fitting with who John and Abigail were as people."

Cushman hopes the design phase can begin next year. For now, supporters of the memorial are waiting on congressional approval—and continuing efforts to raise the necessary funds.

"They are an amazing family," Cushman said, "and it's time for us to recognize them properly."

RELATED: 'The Birthday of the Nation Is Linked with the Birthday of the Savior': Christmas and America's Founders