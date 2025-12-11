Australia's Youth Social Media Ban Has US Lawmakers Inspired to Make Similar Laws

Noah Jones shows a warning on his phone that says he cannot access a social media site as his mother Renee, walks toward him in Sydney, Dec. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Children across Australia woke up today with no access to social media thanks to the country's first digital ban. This week, lawmakers in Washington are watching this closely, with some recommending the U.S. follow suit.



No other nation has taken such a sweeping measure, and depending on the results of the tough new law, Australia could see others quickly join its effort.



The measure blocks children under the age of 16 from accessing 10 platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube, and TikTok. It's goal is to shelter kids from addictive algorithms, online predators, and digital bullies.

In the U.S., Senators Dick Durbin and John Cornyn are showing interest.

"I think protecting children is an avenue that should be pursued. And I won't rule out some sort of limitation in sales or distribution," said Durbin.

"I think we oughta look at what Australia's doing for example and requiring access to these social media platforms," Cornyn said.

Also on Capitol Hill, Tamia Woods who lost her son, James, to sextortion and other online harms is calling on members of Congress to fight for similar protections.

"We have to make sure that not only our children see that we have their backs on these issues," she said. "James never spoke to anyone, he had a wonderful, wonderful community that had his back, but yet he never spoke up."

The Senate Judiciary Committee heard her testimony Tuesday, as members work to make sextortion illegal under federal law.

"It's laws like this that would back our children and influence them to speak up and let them know that they're being victimized," said Lauren Coffren, who has worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

She sees recent social media trends targeting young people.

"The imagery, the videos, the chats that we are seeing and reading are some of the most graphic that I have ever seen in my 20-year history. We are hearing from law enforcement out in the field who've said that this is the most disturbing content as well. "

Earlier this year, CBN News talked to John Demay, whose 17-year-old son, Jordan, committed suicide after a sextortion incident on Instagram.

"They wanted him to pay $1,000 or they're going to send it to all of his friends and family and ruin his life." Demay is working with Senators Chuck Grassley and Marsha Blackburn to pass the Kids Online Safety Act.



Senators Grassley and Durbin introduced three bipartisan bills to address online child extortion. One would update federal sentencing guidelines, target violent online criminal networks, and crack down on sextortion threats.



