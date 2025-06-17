'You Will Hear From Heaven': Huckabee Tells Trump Only God's Voice Matters in Israel-Iran Conflict

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee during a roundtable at the Drexelbrook Catering & Event Center, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in Drexel Hill, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

In the hours since President Donald Trump cut his trip to Canada short and returned home to the White House, he has heard from U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who is urging the commander-in-chief to seek the voice of God amidst the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

Trump posted a screenshot to Truth Social of a lengthy text message Huckabee sent him, as many are beginning to speculate the president could be on the verge of ordering the U.S. military to join Israel in its fight against a potentially nuclear Iran.

In the message, the ambassador, a former pastor and longtime supporter of Trump, called the Republican leader “the most consequential president in a century — maybe ever” and reminded him “only ONE voice matters,” referring to the voice of God, in matters relating to Israel.

Huckabee wrote he believes Trump was “spared” by God on July 13, 2024, when a would-be assassin failed to fatally strike the president while he was campaigning for re-election in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“The decisions on your shoulders I would not want to be made by anyone else,” Huckabee wrote of his trust in Trump. “You have many voices speaking to you, sir, but there is only ONE voice that matters. HIS voice. No president in my lifetime has been in a position like yours. Not since Truman in 1945.”

EXCLUSIVE Huckabee Points to Israel's Biblical Right to the Land: 'A Connection that Goes Back 3,800 Years'

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

He continued, “I am your appointed servant in this land and will be the last one to leave. You sent me to Israel to be your eyes, ears, and voice and to make sure our flag flies above our embassy. I will not abandon this post. Our flag will NOT come down!”

Initially, when Trump first departed the G7 Summit in Canada, French President Emanuel Macron told reporters the U.S. leader was heading back to Washington, D.C., in hopes of brokering a cease-fire deal between Israel and Iran. Trump, though, later denied that assertion.

The president told reporters aboard Air Force One early Tuesday morning he is hoping for “a real end” and “not a cease fire.”

Trump has reportedly discouraged any attempts to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S., Yechiel Leiter, has said the Jewish state is “not in the business of regime change.”

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ABC News killing Khamenei would “end the conflict” between the two nations.

“We’ve had half a century of conflict spread by this regime that terrorizes everyone in the Middle East; has bombed the Aramco oil fields in Saudi Arabia; is spreading terrorism and subversion and sabotage everywhere,” he said. “The ‘forever war’ is what Iran wants, and they’re bringing us to the brink of nuclear war. In fact, what Israel is doing is preventing this, bringing an end to this aggression, and we can only do so by standing up to the forces of evil.”

He continued, “We are going to continue until we remove the two existential threats: the nuclear threat and the threat of 20,000 ballistic missiles that are equivalent to two nuclear bombs.”

And while the U.S. has — so far — denied any active involvement in the operation against Iran, Netanyahu expressed an American interest in seeing Israel succeed.

“I understand ‘America First,'” he said, referring to Trump’s foreign policy perspective. “I don’t understand ‘America Dead’. That’s what these people want. They chant, ‘Death to America.’ So we’re doing something that is in the service of mankind — of humanity — and it’s a battle of good against evil. America does — should — and does stand with the good. That’s what President Trump is doing, and I deeply appreciate his support.”

Watch Regent University’s Israel Institute Director Dr. A.J. Nolte break down the conflict between Israel and Iran here:

Please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.