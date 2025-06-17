Smoke rises from the building of Iran's state-run television after an Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo)

Speculation Mounts that US Could Join Iran War; Netanyahu Says Israel Changing 'Face of the Middle East'

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Trump abruptly left the G7 Summit Meeting in Canada on Monday to join his national security team at the White House. That has some questioning whether it's a signal that the U.S. may enter the war against Iran.

As he left the Alberta gathering, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Iran should have signed the deal I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again. Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

A massive exodus is currently underway from Iran's capital. Trump's warnings echo Israeli officials, who urged thousands of people in Tehran to evacuate ahead of air strikes.

In the meantime, The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran is sending urgent signals to end the war and resume nuclear talks if the U.S. does not join the fighting.

Talking to ABC News, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu contended that taking out Iran's supreme leader would end the conflict and he doesn't see signs Iran is serious about ending the war.

"Well, we're going to see if Iran is serious about dismantling their nuclear program, dismantling their missile capacity, dismantling the terror axis," he said. "They terrorize everybody in the Middle East and well beyond. If they agree to all of that, obviously, you know, the war could end. If they lay down their arms, they lay down their weapons of mass death. That's different. But so far they haven't done it."

Netanyahu also declared that Israeli pilots enjoy freedom of the skies over Iran.

"We are on our way to achieving our two goals: eliminating the nuclear threat and eliminating the missile threat. When we control the skies of Tehran, we are hitting these targets, the targets of the regime," the prime minister declared.

The IDF says it hit more than 250 targets across Iran, estimating it's destroyed a third of the regime's ballistic missile launchers and continues to strike military infrastructure, surface-to-surface missiles, and UAVs.

As in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen, Israel sent evacuation warnings to civilians in Tehran to avoid military targets.

The IDF also hit the I.R.I.B., Iran's state broadcaster, in the middle of a program. The I.R.I.B. is considered to be a key propaganda arm of the regime.

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen Effie Defrin noted, "The center's activities were carried out under the direct guidance and mission of the Revolutionary Guard. For years, the Revolutionary Guard has called for the destruction of the State of Israel and genocide."

Defrin added, "Prior to the attack, we warned the population in the area and evacuated them to minimize harm to non-combatants as much as possible."

Prime Minister Netanyahu indicated the military campaign is far from over.

"I can't go into details because we have good assessments, and we don't stop," he told reporters. " We have more goals. And we are really going to do a root canal here." "We are changing the face of the Middle East, and this can lead to far-reaching changes even within Iran itself."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

CBN News' George Thomas has reported extensively on the underground church in Iran.

He told us, "You know, Iran today is seeing the fastest growth of Christianity than in any other country in the world today. And they are on fire."



Thomas added, "The Iranian regime is scared to death of the rising evangelical movement inside the country. Not so much about a threat to – you know – that they want to depose the regime politically, but they want to they want to bring a new spirit to the country. And there's a tremendous prayer movement that has been unleashed in and across Iran for many, many years. So many people seeing dreams and visions – seeing Jesus Christ in dreams and visions."

He urges believers around the world to pray, now more than ever, for the Iranian Church.

"So, pray for continued boldness and the strength and the courage in the days ahead," Thomas said. "Because you know the regime, when they're cornered, when they're under the spotlight and under the gun, so to speak, they tend to take their frustration and their anger on their own people."