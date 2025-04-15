Walk Where Jesus Walked: CBN’s 8-Day Holy Week Journey Through Jerusalem with Chris Mitchell

Join CBN’s Middle East Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell for an 8-day Holy Week journey through Jerusalem, reflecting on Jesus’ final days—from the Mount of Olives to the Garden Tomb—and the hope of the Resurrection.

The journey began on Palm Sunday, as pilgrims gathered on the Mount of Olives to retrace the path Jesus took into Jerusalem. Matthew 21 tells how Jesus rode a donkey, fulfilling prophecy, as crowds laid palm branches before Him and shouted, “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest heaven!” (Matthew 21:9). Though it was a moment of celebration, Jesus knew it marked the beginning of His path to the cross.

On Monday, the focus shifted to the Temple Mount, where Jesus cleansed the temple. He overturned the tables of the money changers and declared, “It is written, ‘My house will be called a house of prayer,’ but you are making it ‘a den of robbers’” (Matthew 21:13). This act reveals His passion for purity in worship and His authority as the Son of God.

Tuesday takes us back to the Mount of Olives, where Jesus delivers powerful teachings about the end times. His prophetic words include this call to remain vigilant: “Therefore keep watch, because you do not know on what day your Lord will come” (Matthew 24:42). It’s a reminder to live faithfully and expectantly.

Wednesday offers a moment of rest and reflection in Bethany, the traditional site of Jesus’ anointing. A woman pours expensive perfume on His head. Jesus says, “When she poured this perfume on my body, she did it to prepare me for burial” (Matthew 26:12). Her act of love and worship is honored, as He declares, “Truly I tell you, wherever this gospel is preached throughout the world, what she has done will also be told, in memory of her” (Matthew 26:13).

Thursday brings us to the Upper Room and the Garden of Gethsemane. Jesus shares the Last Supper with His disciples and says, “This is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me” (Luke 22:19). Later, in Gethsemane, He prays, “Father, if you are willing, take this cup from me; yet not my will, but yours be done” (Luke 22:42). It’s a powerful moment of surrender before the arrest that sets His final hours in motion.

On Good Friday, the Via Dolorosa and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher become sacred ground as Christians remember the suffering and crucifixion of Christ. As Jesus breathes His last on the cross, He says, “It is finished” (John 19:30). His body is laid in a nearby tomb — but hope is not lost.

Saturday is a day of silence and waiting. At the Garden Tomb, believers sit with the reality of death and the anticipation of resurrection. Joseph of Arimathea took Jesus’ body, wrapped it in linen, and placed it in his own new tomb (Matthew 27:59–60). A large stone was rolled across the entrance, and Roman guards were posted to secure it (Matthew 27:66).

Then comes Easter Sunday. As the sun rises over Jerusalem, the Garden Tomb becomes a place of worship and celebration. Mary Magdalene and the other Mary come to the tomb and find it empty. An angel says, “He is not here; he has risen, just as he said” (Matthew 28:6). Jesus appears to them, and they fall at His feet, overwhelmed with joy and awe.

This Holy Week, walk where Jesus walked — from the Mount of Olives to the empty tomb — and allow each day to draw you closer to the heart of the Savior.

