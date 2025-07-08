Trump, Netanyahu Work Behind Closed Doors on Iran, Gaza Solutions; Deadly Ambush Kills 5 Israeli Soldiers

JERUSALEM, Israel – From high-level diplomacy in Washington to deadly fighting on the ground in Gaza, this week's events are dramatically affecting the future of the Middle East.

Monday night's working dinner in Washington was one of the most important of the second Trump administration, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the president behind closed doors.

Netanyahu presented Trump with a formal nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, crediting his role in the Abraham Accords and ongoing efforts to bring stability to the region.

Trump commented on the possibility of a new round of talks with Iran. He stated, "We have scheduled Iran talks, and they want to talk. They took a big drubbing. I should have said, 'What's the purpose of talking?' It's been knocked out and knocked out completely. But they've requested a meeting, and I'm going to go to a meeting. And if we can put something down on paper, that will be fine. It'll be good. I think they've gained a lot of respect for us."

Trump added, "I think they've gained a lot of respect for Israel also."

The president's envoy, Steve Witkoff, is heading to Doha, where hostage negotiators are gaining momentum. Officials say the goal is to strike a deal by week's end.

However, in Gaza, the war continues to take a heavy toll.

Overnight, five Israeli soldiers were killed and fourteen were wounded during a ground operation in Beit Hanoun. A roadside bomb hit troops moving on foot, and as rescue teams arrived, the unit came under coordinated enemy fire. It was one of the deadliest incidents for the Israel Defense Forces in recent weeks.

Israel says Hamas now controls just 20 percent of Gaza, mostly in Rafah and parts of the central strip.

And despite the fighting, Netanyahu says Israel is working on options to allow Gazans to relocate voluntarily to third countries.

"If people want to stay, they can stay," he declared. "But if they want to leave, they should be able to leave. It shouldn't be, you know, a prison. It should be an open place and give people free choice."

The prime minister continued, "We're working with the United States very closely about finding countries that will seek to realize what they always say: that they want to give the Palestinians a better future."

Meanwhile, in the Red Sea, the Houthis have launched a second missile strike in two days on commercial ships, despite retaliatory attacks by Israel.

As fighting continues, all eyes are on Washington for signs of a breakthrough toward a possible ceasefire.