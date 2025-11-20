Rooted: A Solidarity Journey in Israel

In March 2026, believers from around the world will have the opportunity to experience Scripture in a new and profound way through Rooted: A Solidarity Journey, a powerful pilgrimage hosted by CBN Israel in partnership with Biblical Expeditions.

Scheduled for March 13-22, this special program invites participants to encounter their faith where it began, to see the Bible come alive in the very land where its stories and events occurred, and to stand in solidarity with the people and nation of Israel today.

Few experiences compare to seeing the landscapes of Scripture with one's own eyes: the shores of the Sea of Galilee, the rugged wilderness of Judea, the ancient stones of Jerusalem. For those who embark on this journey, every step will echo the stories of the patriarchs, prophets, kings, and disciples who shaped our faith.

Participants will visit places like Capernaum, the village where Jesus lived, taught, and performed miracles. They will sail on the Galilee's tranquil waters, pray in the Garden of Gethsemane, and stand on the Mount of Olives overlooking the city of Jerusalem.

Along the way, expert guides and biblical scholars from Biblical Expeditions will unpack the historical and spiritual context of each site, revealing how geography, history, culture, and faith intertwine. As pilgrims trace the footsteps of Abraham, David, and Christ Himself, they will gain a deeper appreciation for the continuity of God's redemptive story.

The name Rooted captures the heart of the journey. To be rooted is to be anchored, firmly planted in faith, identity, and purpose. For Christians, our spiritual roots reach deep into the soil of Israel, where God revealed His covenant promises and where the Gospel first took hold.

This experience is not only about discovering sacred history but also about standing in solidarity with the living people of Israel today. Pilgrims will meet local Israelis who will share personal stories of survival, hope, and heritage, offering insight into the strength and faith that continue to define this nation.

While the land of the Bible speaks powerfully of ancient faith, modern Israel tells a story of astonishing resilience and divine restoration. Out of the ashes of exile and persecution, the Jewish people have rebuilt a nation that thrives as a beacon of democracy, innovation, and faith in the heart of the Middle East.

Travelers will learn about Israel's miraculous rebirth in 1948 and its role as a light to the nations. They will explore modern Jerusalem, visit memorials such as Yad Vashem, and gain a deeper understanding of the complex realities of life in Israel today.

In the wake of the devastating October 7, 2023, attacks, this journey also carries a profound purpose: to offer comfort, encouragement, and solidarity with a people who have endured unimaginable pain yet continue to rebuild with courage and hope. Participants will witness how communities have come together in the aftermath, how faith sustains the grieving, and how Israel's resilience testifies to the faithfulness of God.

More than a tour, this is a spiritual encounter and pilgrimage. Each day will offer opportunities for prayer, worship, and reflection—moments to listen for God's voice amid the landscapes where He first spoke.

For many, praying at the Western Wall or walking Jesus' pathway to the cross will be life-changing experiences that deepen their personal relationship with the Lord. Through shared devotionals, worship sessions, and teaching from biblical scholars, participants will explore how God's promises to Israel reveal His enduring love for all nations.

They will come away with renewed faith and a clearer sense of how to live as people rooted in God's Word and committed to His purposes in the world.

As believers gather from across the globe to walk this sacred ground, the journey becomes a statement of unity. In a world often divided by fear and misunderstanding, it proclaims that Christians stand with Israel not only because of shared history but because of shared hope.

By joining this 2026 pilgrimage, participants affirm their connection to the biblical story and to the people through whom that story continues to unfold. They will return home not just with photographs and memories, but with hearts transformed and spirits renewed, ready to bear witness to God's unchanging faithfulness.

The invitation is open. Come walk where Jesus walked, stand where prophets spoke, and witness firsthand the land where God's promises continue to come alive.

Join CBN Israel and Biblical Expeditions from March 13-22, 2026, for Rooted: A Solidarity Journey, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to encounter your faith where it all began and to stand in solidarity with the people and nation of Israel. Register or learn more.

Stephen Faircloth is the President of CBN Israel, an initiative dedicated to sharing the true story of the Jewish nation and inspiring a global community of Christians to stand with Israel and support her people in need. Our vision is to reshape the global conversation about Israel by fostering understanding, hope, and healing between Jews and Christians around the world. For more than 50 years, the Christian Broadcasting Network has supported Israel. By joining CBN Israel, you become part of this enduring legacy, transforming lives today and strengthening Christian support for Israel for generations to come.

