Danon Charges UN Blocking US Gaza Aid; Huckabee Says Media 'Inciting Violence'

Palestinians carry bags filled with food and humanitarian aid provided by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization approved by Israel, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Despite the success of the new Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in distributing millions of meals to hungry Gazans, it's come under attack on the ground in Gaza, at the United Nations, and in the media. The battle over food may be the final front in Israel's war with Hamas.

After CNN, the BBC, and other media ran with the Hamas story that the Israel Defense Forces killed dozens at a G.H.F. site, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee blasted the U.S. media.

In a statement, he wrote, "Without verification of any source other than Hamas and its collaborators, the New York Times, CNN, and Associated Press reported that a number of people seeking to receive humanitarian food boxes from the Gaza Humanitarian Fund were shot or killed by the Israeli Defense Forces."

The statement continued, "These reports were FALSE … The efforts of GHF have resulted in over 5 million meals to civilians without incident. For The New York Times, AP, and CNN to be part of a Hamas-fed false narrative is reprehensible. It represents more than mere sloppy journalism. It’s feeding and inciting violence against innocent people in the United States.”

Huckabee demanded an immediate retraction and appealed to all media outlets to act with professionalism and not blindly follow Hamas news releases. It was the ambassador who announced the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation a few weeks ago. He outlined the GHF goals.

“The first is that food be distributed efficiently but also that it’s distributed safely inside Gaza to the people who desperately need it," Huckabee explained. "The other factor – and this is an important one – (is) that all of this be done in a way that Hamas is not able to get their hands on it. Previous actions have often been met with Hamas stealing the food that was intended for hungry people. Nobody is interested in helping Hamas.”

At the United Nations Security Council, Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon accussed the U.N. of mafia-like tactics against the GHF.

“The UN is now actively joining Hamas in trying to block that aid," Danon alleged. "The UN is using threats, intimidation, and retaliation against NGOs who chose to participate in the new humanitarian mechanism. This is the gravest violation of the UN’s own principles. It is extortion of well-meaning NGOs that refuse to kiss the ring. It is a shakedown by U.N. mobsters. How can they do that?”

On the Iranian front, President Trump announced on Truth Social, "The AUTOPEN should have stopped Iran a long time ago from 'enriching.' Under our potential Agreement – WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!"

Yet, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi called no enrichment a deal-breaker.

"We will give a proper response (to the US proposal) soon, a response based on the principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian nation's interests and rights. Definitely, there will be no deal unless enrichment inside Iran is recognized and is allowed to continue."