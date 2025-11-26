Palestinians examine the damage to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) buildings near Gaza City, February 10, 2024. Photo: Omar Ishaq/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

New Evidence Shows UNRWA Working Closely with Hamas as Report Reveals Tension Between Trump, Saudi Prince

JERUSALEM, Israel – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency, known as UNRWA, detailed the scope of its work in Gaza on Tuesday. Evidence has emerged that the organization works closely with the Hamas terror group.

UNRWA's report claims that it has rehabilitated its education system and now serves nearly 50,000 children in its schools inside Gaza.

David Bedein, founder of the Near East Center for Policy Research, recently made a presentation to the newly formed U.S. CENTCOM Command Center. He told CBN News what is inside the agency's core doctrines.

“I told them about the curriculum," Bedein told CBN News. "The first curriculum ever to promote first-degree murder as the focus, and the delegitimization of the Jews in the land of Israel – the importance of getting rid of them. And this all in their textbooks.”

Bedein also asserts that UNRWA and Hamas have an incestuous relationship.

“I'm saying that they're the one and the same. UNWRA and Hamas are one and the same, with the knowledge of everyone," Bedein stated.

On the regional front, Axios reported on Tuesday that the recent meeting between President Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was "idifficult" and "tense" behind the scenes.

While the two leaders flattered each other in public, the report revealed that the president was angry and disappointed with the crown prince over the issue of normalization with Israel.

Trump pushed Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords, but bin Salman insists that normalization with Israel must come, along with an irreversible path to a Palestinian state with a hard deadline.

However, after October 7th, 2023, Israeli leaders have said the two-state solution is a non-starter.

Bin Salman also argued that Saudi public opinion is overwhelmingly anti-Israel after the two-year war in Gaza. President Trump promised to sell F-35 jets to the Saudis, made it a non-NATO ally, and agreed to help with a civilian nuclear program.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced Wednesday that officials have identified the latest hostage remains from Gaza. Terrorists killed Dror Or on October 7th in Kibbutz Be'eri, one of the hardest-hit Israeli communities. The terrorists also killed his wife, Yonat, and kidnapped two of his children, Alma and Noam.

The return of Or's body leaves the remains of just two more hostages inside Gaza.

CBN Israel has directly supported the Or family throughout the ordeal, including the orphaned children, now being raised by their grandparents.