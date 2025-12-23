Netanyahu Warns Iran on Missile Rebuild; Christmas Celebrations Return to Jerusalem, Bethlehem

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Mediterranean allies on Monday to promote economic advancement and regional security. Netanyahu warned that Israel is closely monitoring Iran. In Jerusalem and Bethlehem, Christmas celebrations have returned after the two-year war.

The leaders of Israel, Greece, and Cyprus met in Jerusalem for their tenth trilateral summit. The last time they met was just before the October 7th, 2023, massacre.

The prime minister observed, "The Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean are being tested by aggression, terrorism, and instability. Our partnership provides strength, clarity, and cooperation that will prevail over chaos."

Netanyahu indicated that Israel is watching Iran and warned of a tough response to any aggression.

"We know that Iran has been doing exercises lately. We are following this, and we are making the necessary preparations. I want to make it clear to Iran here, any action against Israel will be met with a very harsh response," he said.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Bahaei announced, "Iran's missile program has been developed for defending Iran's sovereignty, not for negotiations."

Netanyahu countered that the region is not looking for trouble.

"No one seeks confrontation," he remarked. "On the contrary, we seek stability, prosperity and peace – exactly as the three of us said. Obviously, we are committed to defending each one of our countries, but also defending maritime lanes and other things that are shared in common and that go under international norms. I think that is obvious."

Despite the security challenges, the prime minister suggested that the Mediterranean partnership offers new opportunities for prosperity and cooperation in energy, technology, and security.

"We affirmed our commitment to expanding the Abraham Accords, to widening the circle of cooperation between Israel and the Arab world. We also expressed support for Lebanon's sovereignty and for a future in which legitimate state institutions hold authority and military power, and not terrorist militias," Netanyahu stated.

In Lebanon, Israel claims it eliminated three Hezbollah terrorists who were operating to advance terror attacks against Israel Defense Forces troops, and reestablish terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon. The IDF announced that one of those killed also served in the Lebanese Intelligence unit.

Meanwhile, in Jerusalem's Old City, Christmas celebrations are picking up after two years of war.

Dege Haylet, a Jerusalem resident, explained, "Last Christmas was in the middle of the war, so scary, so stressful, but now it looks like more stable. The situation is more stable and better than last Christmas."

Visitors are also returning to Manger Square in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, providing an economic boost to the city.