Netanyahu Warns Houthis, Iran of 'Strong Action' for Airport Missile Attack; IDF Calls Up Reserves for Gaza

Israeli security forces inspect the site where the Israeli military said a projectile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed in the area of Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran for the Houthis' Sunday attack on Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. While the Houthis may have fired the missile, Netanyahu insists Tehran is the source of their weapons.

The prime minister warned the Houthis and Iran that they both bear responsibility for the attack, and added, "We will not tolerate it. We will take very strong action against them, and we always remember that they act with their patron Iran's direction and support."

Netanyahu also re-posted on X an earlier message by President Trump blaming Iran for Houthi attacks. He stated, "President Trump is absolutely right!" Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran. Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport, and at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters."

We traveled to the main entrance area of Ben Gurion Airport, where the Houthi missile hit from nearly 1,400 miles away. The impact formed a large crater, a little more than a football field away from busy Terminal 3.

Social media lit up Sunday morning with footage of the attack. After the strike, the Houthis announced a complete "aerial blockade" of Ben Gurion Airport.

Military Spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree declared, "The airport operations were completely halted for more than an hour. With this, the Yemeni armed forces reaffirm their warning to all international airlines to cease flights to Ben Gurion Airport as it has become unsafe for air navigation."

The attack left passengers stranded after multiple airlines temporarily cancelled their flights. It's uncertain when those flights will resume.

Also, this weekend, Iran unveiled a new missile it says can bypass the U.S. THAAD anti-ballistic defense system "with ease," and claimed American bases are its targets.

"If we are attacked, if a war is imposed on us, we will give a powerful response, said Iranian Defense Minister Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh. "We will attack their interests, their bases, without any reservations or limitations."

In Gaza, Israel is poised to escalate its battle against Hamas. Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Eyal Zamir announced they are calling up tens of thousands of reserves to defeat the terror group and bring the hostages home.