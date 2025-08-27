Netanyahu Holds Firm on Gaza in Wake of Anti-Government Protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference at the Prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

JERUSALEM, Israel – A large group of Israeli demonstrators demanded a deal to free the Hamas-held hostages, while the Netanyahu government's security cabinet met to discuss the war. Meanwhile, Australia claims Iran is behind anti-Semitic attacks in the country, as several countries have reversed their decision to recognize a Palestinian state.

Israelis in Jerusalem and central Israel were awakened by sirens early Wednesday as the Houthis in Yemen launched another ballistic missile at the Jewish state. The missile was intercepted and caused no injuries or damage.

Some 350,000 protesters held a massive rally in Tel Aviv Tuesday evening, insisting the government negotiate with Hamas over the hostages.

After the Security Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said little about what was discussed.

Referring to the war, he said, "It started in Gaza, and it will end in Gaza. We will not leave these (Hamas) monsters there, we will release all our hostages, we will ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.”

Jonathan Spyer of the Middle East Forum believes the war can end only in victory for Israel.

He told CBN News, "My view is that it has to end with the complete destruction of the Islamist authority in Gaza. Anything less than that would represent a victory for Hamas."

Israel apologized for killing journalists in an attack on Gaza's Nasser Hospital and noted that six of the others killed in the attack were terrorists. Initial findings indicated the soldiers mistook the cameras pointed at them from a lookout for hostile elements with guns.

Jonathan Conricus, senior fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, said of the Israel Defense Forces, "What they encountered in each and every hospital was that Hamas fighters – terrorists – were using, abusing hospitals for combat activity."

Conricus believes Israel's findings and its admission after the attack prove its morality.

He observed, "This is one of these rare instances where Israel has an opportunity to acknowledge a mistake, and strengthen its credibility by actually taking action and showing that we're serious about our morals and values; and when mistakes happen, we own up to them."

Separate from the incident, Amnesty International released a report accusing Israel of war crimes. However, Conricus says the organization has lost its credibility.

"They seem to be, to me, an organization that is irrationally focused on Israel," he said.

Conricus added, "If they were about human rights, if they were about preventing civilian suffering, their number one targets would be the Hamas terrorists that rule and oppress the Gaza Strip, that are the main culprits, that are the main oppressors and the abusers of civil rights in Gaza since they came to power in 2007."

In the U.S., President Trump, who recently said he believes the war will end in a few weeks, is planning ahead. He and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are set to hold meetings at the White House today to discuss a "comprehensive plan" to manage Gaza after the war.

Australia surprised Israel on Tuesday by asking Iranian diplomats to leave after the government said it had proof that Iran was behind two anti-Semitic terror attacks.

The Germans provided another surprise when Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, "Germany will not join in recognizing a Palestinian state because the necessary conditions for this still do not exist."