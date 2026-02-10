Netanyahu Heads to DC to Discuss Iran Intel as Iranian Believers Report Miracles, Hope for Help

In this photo released on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, missiles are launched in a drill in Iran. (Iranian Revolutionary Guard/Sepahnews via AP)

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet President Trump on Wednesday regarding U.S.-Iranian talks. Meanwhile, reports are emerging from Iran that the resistance continues despite a delay in help from the U.S. and the West.

The prime minister left for the U.S. on Tuesday, advancing his meeting with Trump by a week. Netanyahu wants to brief Trump on Israel's latest intelligence findings on Iran, according to Israeli media reports.

This, as the US and Iran are expected to hold a second round of meetings. Iran is refusing to halt uranium enrichment. US forces are moving into the region, and new satellite photos show Iran has covered the entrance tunnels to its nuclear site in Isfahan.

As outlined in The Times of Israel and Channel 12, the talks will focus on Iran's uranium enrichment, its ballistic missile production, and support for regional terror proxies, as well as Iran's deadly crackdown on its own protesters.

To date, Iran's leaders have said they will talk only about uranium enrichment because the missiles are part of the regime's defense capabilities.

Israeli intelligence believes Iran wants an arsenal of about 8,000 ballistic missiles. Following the June 2025 war, the Israel Defense Forces estimated the Iranian ballistic stockpile was reduced from 2,500 to between 1,000 and 1,500, and its launchers from about 350 to 100.

Even without nuclear warheads, Iran could terrorize the region with missiles. If it achieves its goal of 8,000 missiles, it could launch enough of them to overwhelm all of Israel's anti-missile defense systems.

Inside the Islamic Republic, Iranians are still being attacked, with numerous human rights violations eclipsing their freedom. Many have reportedly been arrested and murdered by the regime.

Edwin Abnous of Heart4Iran told CBN News' Gary Lane, "It's an open prison. Nobody is allowed to speak. Nobody is allowed to express their opinion. Nobody is allowed to do anything unless the government dictates (to) them. And it's a sad story."

Although Iranians have protested at various times since the Islamists took over in 1979, Abnous believes this time is different.

"Many things are aligned for Iranian people to be free, to use this momentum to get to the to the solution, which is a free Iran to topple the regime, to make sure there's a democratic, some sort of democratic, government, (to take) over," Abnous said. "But the reality is they are grieving, they are scared, and they want the international community to understand, to be their voice."

And, while Iranians don't want to see their country devastated by war, they desperately want U.S. intervention.

Abnous cautioned, "First, do not negotiate with the regime. And if you cannot finish the job, a lot of them are asking (for) some sort of intervention, military intervention, and shut down these – the major leaders of major locations – where they are organizing the anti-protest violence against peaceful protesters on the street."

Pastor Robby Dawkins of the U.S.-based Robby Dawkins Ministries, who has worked extensively with believers inside Iran, says that while Christians there are being persecuted, many are also among the protesters and are seeing miracles.

Dawkins told CBN News, "They are praying for them. They're seeing them healed. We've heard stories of broken bones being reset and coming into alignment, instant healing taking place. These are things we train in our ministry, and they're praying, and they're seeing wounds being closed."

Dawkins added, "Iranians are bold, bold people. The Iranian church is bold and strong. We could learn a lot from them in the West."

He pointed out that because of Iran's drought-induced water shortage, people don't have enough medicine, and they're plagued by cold weather.

"We need to see a breakthrough come for them, and to pray for the stamina and the strength of the Iranian people to stand firm, and to not be compromising in the sense of weakening or being too afraid to go out and make this stand because it will bring down the IRGC (Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps)."

An Iranian church leader whose name is withheld here for his protection called on Christians not to be silent and to stand on the right side of history.

He said, "Please pray for all of those who are in jail right now and the people who are in danger of execution. Please, share their names out there and let others know, because, as people who are outside of Iran, don't consider yourself outside of this. You are also included in this battle."

He added that silence at this time only helps the Tehran regime.