Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, February 6, 2025. Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon, GPO.

Netanyahu in Florida for High-Stakes Talks on Gaza’s Next Phase, Israel’s Security

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Florida for high-level talks with President Donald Trump at a critical moment for Israel’s security, as efforts continue to advance the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire amid rising tensions with Iran and Hezbollah.

Netanyahu arrived in Florida ahead of a scheduled meeting with President Trump on Monday afternoon at Mar-a-Lago. He departed Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday without reporters on board and made no public statement before leaving Israel.

The talks are expected to focus on the future of the Gaza Strip, including advancing the second phase of the ceasefire plan. That phase would place Gaza under a Palestinian government to administer the Strip under international supervision.

Discussions are also expected to address Iran’s expanding missile program and Hezbollah’s activities along Israel’s northern border. Israeli officials have warned the country could resume military operations in Lebanon if Hezbollah is not disarmed by a U.S.-imposed deadline at the start of the new year.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that Iran was engaged in what he described as an all-out conflict.

“We are in a full-scale war with the U.S., Israel and Europe; they don’t want our country to remain stable,” he said.

Pezeshkian added that the confrontation was even more severe than Iran’s war with Iraq in the 1980s, which left more than a million people dead.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office announced the official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, saying, “The declaration is in the spirit of the Abraham Accords.”

Geographically, Somaliland is part of Somalia and is strategically located across the Gulf of Aden from Yemen, where the Houthis have launched rocket attacks toward Israel.

The Arab League foreign ministers held an emergency meeting after Israel became the first United Nations member state to officially recognize the Republic of Somaliland in Africa as an independent and sovereign state. Somaliland declared independence from Somalia amid warfare in 1991, but has not been internationally recognized as a nation.

Somalia’s ambassador to the Arab League condemned the move, claiming, “The Israeli occupation government's announcement of its alleged recognition of the northwestern region of Somalia, the so-called Somaliland, is an act of aggression and provocation, utterly unacceptable.”

The decision has also prompted the United Nations Security Council to prepare an emergency session.

Benjamin Netanyahu called Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi by phone as he signed the recognition document, remarking, “Our friendship is seminal and historic.”

In Israel, the Defense Ministry announced the full deployment of the Iron Beam laser defense system. Officials say the system can intercept drones, rockets, and missiles using concentrated energy beams at a fraction of the cost of traditional interceptors.

“At this significant moment, we can all feel immense pride in the precedent established here today. For the first time globally, a high-power laser interception system has achieved full operational maturity, successfully executing multiple interceptions,” an official said.

Israeli leaders believe the system will significantly enhance Israel’s air defense capabilities across the country.