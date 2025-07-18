Netanyahu Defends Syria Strikes, Will Prevent 'Second Lebanon' on Israel's Border

Syrian Druze cross back into Syria near the Israeli-Syrian border in Majdal Shams, Golan Heights, July 17, 2025. Photo Credit: AP Photo/Leo Correa

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel is defending its strikes deep inside Syria as necessary to protect Druze communities and enforce a demilitarized zone. And Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed regret after an Israeli tank shell hit a church in Gaza, killing three people.

The prime minister is doubling down on Israel’s recent strikes in Syria. calling them both defensive and strategic.

The attacks came after days of brutal fighting in Sweida between Syrian regime forces and Druze militias.

Israeli warplanes struck key regime installations, including the Syrian Defense Ministry in Damascus.

"We have a commitment to keep the southwestern Syria area as a demilitarized zone on the Israeli border," Netanyahu stated. "We will not allow a situation to return. What a second Lebanon is established there. And we are also committed to protecting the Druze residents.”

Following the strikes, Syrian troops began pulling out of Sweida overnight under a new truce brokered by the U.S., Turkey, and Arab states.

Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa addressed the Druze population directly in a televised message.

"We assure you that protecting your rights and freedom is our priority, and we reject any attempt aimed at dragging you into an external side or causing division within our ranks," al-Sharaa pledged.

Yet, tensions remain high. Human rights groups say more than 500 people were killed in the recent fighting.

Druze militias are reportedly carrying out revenge attacks on Bedouin villages that supported the regime.

And Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blasted Israel’s involvement.

Erdogan charged, "Using the Druze as an excuse, Israel has moved its banditry to our neighbor Syria for the last two days. I want to state this once again clearly and directly: Israel is a lawless, unruly, unprincipled, spoiled, pampered, and reckless terrorist state."

In Gaza, Israel is under renewed scrutiny after IDF tank fire accidentally hit the only Catholic Church in Gaza, killing three people.

The IDF says Hamas had been operating nearby, but confirmed civilian casualties.

Israel Defense Forces Military Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin noted, "The army – and I say this with the same breath – does everything to prevent harm to innocent people. Every case like this is thoroughly investigated.”

President Trump reportedly pressured Netanyahu directly over the incident. Hours later, Netanyahu issued a public statement expressing regret. Church leaders have also spoken out.

"The news we are receiving at this time is saddening, and its symbolic significance also causes us pain," said Fr. Enzo Fortunato. "A church has been attacked, a priest wounded. There are innocent victims. We must also remember that this church was watched over with care, affection, and fondness by Pope Francis."

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee is also taking the Israeli government to task for delaying visas for Christian tour groups.

He’s threatening reciprocal actions unless the issue is addressed quickly.

Meanwhile, ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are reportedly moving forward. A new proposal on the table would include the release of ten Israeli hostages and a 60-day truce.

Netanyahu met with his security cabinet on Thursday to discuss the terms, but no final deal has been announced.